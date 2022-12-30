Falcons Injury Report: TE Feleipe Franks OUT vs. Cardinals; Who Else?

The Atlanta Falcons have revealed their official injury report entering Sunday's game vs. the Arizona Cardinals.

The Atlanta Falcons will be without three players for Sunday's home contest against the Arizona Cardinals ... and the list has a chance to grow.

Tight end Feleipe Franks (concussion), safety Jovante Moffatt (calf) and offensive lineman Chuma Edoga (knee) have all been ruled out for Sunday, while starting left guard Elijah Wilkinson (calf) is questionable.

Franks entered concussion protocol Monday and didn't participate in practice throughout the week. The same is true for Edoga, who hasn't played since Week 11 and is likely to be placed on injured reserve, according to Falcons coach Arthur Smith.

Moffatt, a special teams player who's seen action in just three games, wasn't on the injury report Wednesday but was a limited participant during practice Thursday, ultimately being ruled out Friday.

Wilkinson's calf injury sprung up on Monday afternoon, just a day after playing every offensive snap for the second consecutive game. He'd missed the previous five games with a knee injury, and despite being a full participant Thursday, did not partake in Friday's practice.

If Wilkinson is unable to go, there's a chance the Falcons could turn to backup center and left guard Matt Hennessy, who's currently on injured reserve but could be activated Saturday ... and immediately thrust into the starting lineup.

The Falcons and Cardinals will kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

