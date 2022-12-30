'Real Dude' Desmond Ridder, Falcons Rookie Trio Creates 'Issue' for Cardinals

The Atlanta Falcons, led by rookies Desmond Ridder, Drake London and Tyler Allgeier, are a "tough young team (that's) been coached the right way," per Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.

The Atlanta Falcons have lost six of their last seven games, watching their once-promising playoff hopes come crashing down with two weeks left to play.

But the Falcons have also seen their rookie class grow up right in front of them, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

Sporting the trio of first-round receiver Drake London, third-round quarterback Desmond Ridder and fifth-round running back Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta's offensive production has been dominated by rookies since Ridder took over under center two weeks ago.

In last week's 17-9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, some 92 percent (300 of 327) of the Falcons' yards came from Ridder and Allgeier, with 44 percent of Ridder's 218 passing yards coming via London.

Ridder saw his completion percentage jump from one-half to two-thirds in just one start, taking a "leap," per coach Arthur Smith. He's impressed with his poise, decision making and command, enduring challenging veteran defenses in hostile environments during his first two starts.

But now, he's set to make his home debut Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals (4-11), operating with heightened experience and confidence by the week.

When asked if he's excited, Ridder responded with "hell yeah" - and while the game is not only his first at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, it also presents an opportunity to see former Cincinnati Bearcat teammate Myjai Sanders, now a pass rusher for Arizona.

Per Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, Sanders has been giving the defense some intel on Ridder - and the staff is impressed.

"(Sanders) said Desmond's a real dude, and I said, Yeah, you're right," Joseph said. "Desmond's obviously poised, he's got to play (five) years of college football. He's making his third start against us. Arthur's doing a good job of creating plays for him to have completions."

Ridder's favorite target thus far has been London, who's caught 14 passes for 166 yards on 20 targets, including a season-high 96 yards against the Ravens. Roommates at rookie minicamp and training partners in California over the summer, Ridder and London's chemistry is "obvious," Smith said.

The connection the two rookies have has only made London, Atlanta's leading receiver in nearly every major category, even more dangerous - and Joseph knows his defense has a challenge ahead.

"He's a big guy who can make contested catches," said Jospeh. "He's not super fast, so guys kind of cover him and lay on him a little bit, but he's making a tough catch. He's a great blocker and after the catch he can break tackles and make RAC yards."

One of the categories London leads the Falcons in is yards after the catch with 188, his physical running style lending itself favorably to gaining additional yards - and the same is true for Allgeier.

A former linebacker at BYU, Allgeier is now just 183 yards away from 1,000 on the season and needs 207 to break the Falcons' rookie rushing record of 1,023.

The 5-11, 220-pound Allgeier continues the trend of providing a punishing presence in Atlanta's backfield, one that's seen throughout the offense, be it in London or veteran running back Cordarrelle Patterson.

Joseph sees plenty of similarities between the Falcons' rushing game and Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette, who had 162 total yards of offense last Sunday.

As such, Arizona's veteran defensive coordinator is prepared for a hard-fought battle - both in the running game and defending London.

"Between (London), Patterson and Allgeier, they got big guys who can carry the ball," Joseph admitted. "So, getting these guys tackled, that's going to be an issue. We have to gang tackle these guys (and) take them low. Last week, we had trouble with Fournette (6-0, 228 pounds) and that's a big back, so it won't change this week with those three guys, getting them tackled, and that's my biggest concern."

The poise and competitiveness of Ridder and the physicality and toughness of London and Allgeier is merely a reflection of where the Falcons organization currently stands.

The second-youngest team in the NFL, Atlanta was projected to go 2-15 ... but it led the NFC South at the halfway point, and even though the wins have disappeared of late, the competitive fire hasn't.