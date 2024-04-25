Flick’s Final Atlanta Falcons Mock Draft: Why Dallas Turner Makes Sense in First Round
When Roger Goodell shimmies down the proverbial chimney Thursday night, card in hand, boos pouring down, Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris will be moments away from getting a shiny new toy.
Atlanta holds the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, marking the third consecutive year it’s selected at that spot. But the Falcons have seven more picks thereafter, including three particularly critical choices on Day 2.
So, how will it all shake out?
Here’s our best guess at SI’s AllFalcons.
Round 1, Pick 8: Dallas Turner, Edge, Alabama
Turner has been the favorite to be the pick here for a long time, and it’s difficult to turn away from him on decision day.
Under general manager Terry Fontenot, the Falcons have sided with youth – 21 years old – and athleticism at No. 8 overall. Turner checks both boxes. He ran a 4.46 with a 40.5" vertical at the NFL Combine - both tops among edge rusher at the event.
He’s also the reigning SEC Defensive Player of the Year (coaches) and a consensus All-American who tied for the conference lead with 10 sacks.
The Falcons want to win now. They feel they have the roster to do it. Turner’s profile of athletic freak with strong track record of production and clean medicals makes him a natural fit in Atlanta.
UCLA outside linebacker Laiatu Latu, Texas defensive tackle Byron Murphy II and Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell drew serious consideration, but Turner ultimately wins out – potentially in a trade down.
Round 2, Pick 43: Kamari Lassiter, Cornerback, Georgia
The Falcons met formally with Lassiter at the NFL Combine, and his versatility between a variety of zone concepts and press-man should appeal to Morris and defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake.
At 6-0, 180 pounds, Lassiter provides an athletic and competitive corner with room to grow after earning second-team All-SEC honors this past season.
Atlanta is placing an emphasis on cornerbacks and pass rushers. After selecting Turner in the first round, Lassiter makes sense as an option in the second frame.
Round 3, Pick 74: Spencer Rattler, Quarterback, South Carolina
Rattler has spent considerable time with the Falcons throughout the pre-draft process, including a formal combine meeting, official visit and Atlanta sending a heavy contingency to his pro day.
Morris and Fontenot have said they’re going to add a third arm to the quarterbacks room, and Rattler would enter a situation where he likely won’t see the field in 2024, sitting behind starter Kirk Cousins and backup Taylor Heinicke.
There’s seemingly a lot of interest here on Atlanta’s behalf, and Rattler, the Gamecocks’ co-MVP in each of the past two years, is fine value at this stage in the three-day event.
Round 3, Pick 79 (via JAX): Ja’Lynn Polk, Receiver, Washington
The Falcons can turn the pick they received in return for Calvin Ridley into another receiver. Polk is a 6-1, 203-pound pass catcher who totaled 1,159 yards and nine touchdowns in 2023.
When Atlanta flew five hours to Seattle to workout Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr., Polk and tight end Jack Westover ran routes and caught passes.
All eyes were believed to be on Penix. It’s possible they were actually on Polk, who was recruited to Washington by Lake and has the ball skills and physicality to fit into the Falcons’ new-look receivers core.
Round 4, Pick 109: Michael Hall, Defensive Tackle, Ohio State
Morris is coming from a team in which two undersized defensive tackles – Aaron Donald and Kobie Turner – led the team in sacks.
Thus, the 6-3, 290-pound Hall won’t scare Morris; he may even excite him. With quick hands and even quicker feet, Hall projects as an interior pass rusher on sub downs, and as Atlanta looks to add juice to its pressure positions, Hall is a valid Day 3 candidate.
A third-team All-Big Ten selection in 2023, Hall posted two tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks but registered 22 quarterback pressures on 228 pass rushing snaps, giving him a pressure rate of 10.4%.
Round 5, Pick 143: Malik Mustapha, S, Wake Forest
While in Los Angeles, Morris’s defenses often had safeties around 6-0, 205 pounds. Mustapha clocks in at 5-10, 205 pounds, and his skill set – which features athleticism and strong tackling – nicely complements Falcons star safety Jessie Bates III.
After Bates, Atlanta currently has Richie Grant, who’s entering a contract year, and DeMarcco Hellams, a seventh-round pick in 2023 who finished his rookie year strong but likely wouldn’t prevent Fontenot and Morris from adding depth. The Falcons can save just over $3 million if they move on from Grant in the offseason according to Spotrac.
Mustapha’s physicality and ability to support the run bodes well for his fit under Morris and Lake, and he’s strong value early in Round 5.
Round 6, Pick 187: Travis Glover, OT, Georgia State
Fontenot referenced Tuesday the Falcons could potentially add to the offensive line, and swing tackle is an area Atlanta could ponder. Storm Norton and Tyler Vrabel are currently the top contenders, but the Falcons like Glover, and he’s reasonable value at this point.
At 6-5, 332 pounds, Glover is a big body with five years of starting experience who can play in space and has the tools to kick inside if needed.
For a sixth-round flier, the glove fits.
Round 6, Pick 197 (via CLE): Nathaniel Watson, LB, Mississippi State
A finalist for the Butkus Award given annually to the nation’s top linebacker, the 6-2, 233-pound Watson offers size, length and five years of playing experience in the SEC.
Watson, the AP SEC Defensive Player of the Year, is often knocked for his athleticism; he ran a 4.63 40-yard dash but struggled in the jumps, reaching 31 inches in the vertical and 9’3” in the broad.
Atlanta’s top three linebackers – Kaden Elliss, Troy Andersen and Nate Landman – are cemented. The race for the No. 4 linebacker is open, and Watson offers the tackling and instincts to be a special teams ace and capable fill-in if needed.
The NFL Draft is scheduled to kick off Thursday at 8 p.m. EST.