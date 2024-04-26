Kirk Cousins ‘Stunned’ After Atlanta Falcons Draft Michael Penix
The Atlanta Falcons surprised many when they selected Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8 overall in Thursday’s draft.
But perhaps nobody was as surprised as Kirk Cousins, Atlanta’s new $180 million quarterback.
According to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, Cousins wasn’t informed of the Falcons’ interest in drafting a first-round quarterback until Atlanta was on the clock.
“From what I learned, Cousins understood a QB would be considered but he did not believe his successor would be taken in the first round,” Russini said via X. “I’m told he’s a bit stunned.”
Cousins is set to make $90 million guaranteed over the next two years, all but cementing his status as the Falcons’ starter. In turn, Penix will likely serve as his backup - a role he’s excited for.
“He’s played a lot of football,” Penix said about Cousins on a Zoom call with local media. “I feel like I’m going to come in and I’m going to learn from him.”
Penix will turn 24 years old on May 8, a few weeks after the draft's conclusion; his age has drawn concerns, as has his injury history, which includes a pair of torn ACLs (2018 and 2020) and season-shortening shoulder injuries (2019 and 2021) while at Indiana.
But during his two years with the Huskies, Penix proved he could stay on the field, starting all 28 possible games. He completed 65.4 percent of his passes for 9,544 yards, 67 touchdowns and 19 interceptions in that span.
Cousins, conversely, suffered a torn Achilles on Oct. 29, 2023, but is expected to be ready to play in Week 1. The Falcons retained Taylor Heinicke, with head coach Raheem Morris dubbing him an elite backup.
In essence, Penix appears likely to be Atlanta’s No. 3 quarterback come Week 1 – a particularly eye-raising move considering the team’s need for pass rushers and cornerbacks.
The Falcons’ brain trust said multiple times this spring they planned on adding a third quarterback. They told Cousins similarly.
What they didn’t say is they intended to do so at No. 8 overall, spurning defense despite believing they can win in 2024 – and for that, Cousins’ mouth has been left wide open.