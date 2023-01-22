Falcons Free Agency: Should Atlanta Re-Sign WR Olamide Zaccheaus?

The Atlanta Falcons have a free agency decision to make on receiver Olamide Zaccheaus - but what could the price tag be?

Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith views his players similarly to how most view their children - he doesn't have any favorites.

That is, unless he's talking about receiver Olamide Zaccheaus.

After making the Falcons roster as an undrafted rookie in 2019, Zaccheaus has steadily improved year-over-year, besting his previous career highs in each of his four seasons.

The 25-year-old Zaccheaus continued his ascension with a strong 2022 season, finishing as Atlanta's second leading receiver in several categories, including targets (61), catches (40), yards (533), first downs (25) and yards after catch (189) and finishing third in receiving touchdowns with three.

Zaccheaus played in all 17 games and drew a career-high 13 starts, proving to be a reliable target opposite rookie standout Drake London. And while the former Virginia Cavalier is likely better suited to be a No. 3 receiver, he's found a niche in the Falcons' offense - and Smith has a "great appreciation" for him.

Just consider what Smith had to say about Zaccheaus last offseason - before blowing his previous statistical highs out of the water.

"He’s dependable, smart, can play multiple spots; that’s a very underrated position when you get to gameday," Smith said. "In any industry, if you were going to look for somebody to hire for a job, he would be a guy I would highly recommend.”

Part of the appeal of Zaccheaus is that he's more than comfortable doing the work; he's drawn praise from Smith on multiple occasions for making key blocks and springing big runs.

Thus, Zaccheaus clearly has a role in Atlanta's offense ... and is expected to be quite affordable.

Per Spotrac, Zaccheaus' market value would warrant a two-year, $7.5 million contract worth $3.75 million per year.

The Falcons are expected to have roughly $80 million in cap space and will need to add to their receivers room, as London is the only wideout with more than two career receptions currently under contract in 2023.

As Atlanta looks to keep climbing under Smith, players like Zaccheaus who are proven contributors, can make an impact beyond the box score and don't break the bank have great value - and are certainly important in the big picture of team building.

Therefore, Zaccheaus has a place in Atlanta ... and if Smith's voice carries as much weight as is expected, there's a solid chance the 5-8, 193-pound receiver is back with the Falcons next season.

