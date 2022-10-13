Falcons DT Grady Jarrett Having 'Terrific' Season, Says Coach

The Atlanta Falcons boast a really young defense and the unit is still trying to figure out some specifics. However, one veteran presence is guiding them through the treacherous season.

After trading Deion Jones a few days ago, defensive tackle Grady Jarrett is the only player who remains from the 2016 Falcons defense that made the Super Bowl.

His 3.5 sacks through five games puts him on pace to have one of his best seasons ever, and despite his success, he's playing like he has something to prove.

"I think it's impressive, guy gets a new contract and I don't know if there's anybody working or playing harder than he is," head coach Arthur Smith said. "He plays multiple spots for us, one of the best leaders I've ever been around."

Last season, the Falcons had one of the worst run defenses in the league, allowing 131.9 rushing yards per game, ranking 27th in the league. However, this season, Jarrett is leading the defensive line in allowing just 114.8 rushing yards per game.

"He's having a terrific season," Smith said. He's one of those guys that the longer I've been around him, the more fortunate I feel I am to be able to coach a guy like Grady... If you're going to start a program, that's the guy you start it with."

Jarrett and the Falcons face the San Francisco 49ers Sunday at 1 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

