Falcons Coach Provides Injury Update on RB Damien Williams; When Will He Return?

The Atlanta Falcons' running back rotation is on the verge of getting one of its veteran presences back.

After beginning the season with Cordarrelle Patterson, 31, and Damien Williams, 30, atop the depth chart, the Falcons entered a Week 5 contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with rookie Tyler Allgeier and second-year pros Caleb Huntley and Avery Williams as the only active running backs.

Damien Williams was placed on injured reserve with a rib injury after Week 1, while Patterson joined the list a week ago after undergoing knee surgery.

Williams sustained his injury against the New Orleans Saints as center Drew Dalman and right guard Chris Lindstrom fell on top of him at the line of scrimmage. He later re-entered the game in the closing seconds and was questionable for much of the following week, but Atlanta ultimately decided to place him on the injured reserve.

Atlanta currently holds the NFL's third-best rushing attack, in large part due to Patterson, who ranks fourth in the league in rushing yards per game with 85. However, in the group's first game without Patterson, the Falcons managed to rush for over 150 yards against Tampa Bay, as all three active runners and quarterback Marcus Mariota combined to post a productive afternoon on the ground.

The ground game has been a strength of the Falcons all season, even while not having their full plethora of weapons. However, Atlanta is on the verge of getting one of its ball carriers back.

"I think (Williams) is getting closer," Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. "I trust him and the medical experts, so we'll just have to see how it looks as the week goes on. I think he's close but we'll have to see."

Williams is eligible to be designated to return from the injured reserve this week, as his four-week required absence has come to a close - but is his body up to par?

According to ESPN, Williams "said mentally he's ready to go but needs to be smart physically and has to keep seeing how it feels" before he's ready to return. Additionally, Williams has participated in team meetings and should be prepared once he's back, making his transition into the rotation that much easier.

Patterson, meanwhile, has another three weeks before he can be activated. The positive aspect regarding his injury is that Smith and the Falcons believe Patterson will be ready to go right when the window opens, and the surgery is what the team believed was the best long-term option for maximizing the veteran runner's health and efficiency.

Last Wednesday - Atlanta's first day of practice for the week - the Falcons designated cornerback Isaiah Oliver to return, and he participated in team activities in the lead-up to the game, though he ultimately didn't play on Sunday.

With Williams already mentally prepared to come back, the last box to check is the most important one - his physical well-being, which is why he's on injured reserve to begin with.

If Williams is able to return this week, he'll do so against a vaunted San Francisco 49ers defense that's allowed the fewest total points and rushing yards so far this season. Atlanta would surely value Williams' veteran presence, but if not, the young runners who stepped up against Tampa Bay will be given another opportunity to prove they can carry the load.

Kickoff between Atlanta and San Francisco is set for 1 p.m. in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

