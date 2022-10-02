Browns vs. Falcons Halftime Update: A Tale of Two Quarters in Atlanta

The Atlanta Falcons enter halftime in a 10-10 tie with the Cleveland Browns in the second home game of the season.

After getting four first downs on as many plays to start the game, the Browns' offense stalled in the red zone as the Falcons' defense held strong, forcing a turnover of downs on 4th and 3.

Atlanta's offense then marched all the way down the field inside the Cleveland 10 yard line but were forced to kick a 30-yard field goal, which Younghoe Koo knocked through.

The Browns started the following drive backed up in their own territory after a penalty on the kickoff, and on the second play of the drive, tight end David Njoku fumbled after Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins hit his helmet directly on the ball.

The Falcons quickly capitalized, as Cordarrelle Patterson ran in an 11-yard touchdown to cap off a three-play, 31-yard scoring drive.

However, Cleveland's offense responded, as quarterback Jacoby Brissett led a 16-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that took nearly nine minutes off the clock. Brissett ran in a four-yard touchdown on 3rd-and-Goal, making multiple defenders miss on his way to the endzone.

The Falcons needed a methodical drive of their own, if, for nothing else, to give the defense a breather. However, Atlanta's offense turned in just its fourth three-and-out of the season, as a six-yard run by rookie Tyler Allgeier was followed by a pair of incomplete passes from Marcus Mariota.

The Browns took the ball back with over six minutes to play and didn't relinquish it until there were eight seconds on the clock, as Brissett and running back Nick Chubb led a 13-play, 69-yard drive that ultimately resulted in a game-tying field goal after a crucial holding penalty on left guard Wyatt Teller.

As is expected in the NFL, it appears as if the game's final result will hinge on a few plays down the stretch. The Falcons will get the ball to start the second half, giving them the first chance to make a statement as the game winds down.

You can follow Daniel Flick on Twitter @DFlickDraft

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.