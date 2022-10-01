Browns' Offense Provides Formidable Match-Up For Falcons' Defense

The Atlanta Falcons currently hold a 1-2 record entering their Week 4 match against the 2-1 Cleveland Browns on Sunday. But the Falcons could easily be standing at the top of the NFC South undefeated had a few unfortunate events gone in their favor.

One reason that has kept the Falcons competitive through the first three games has been their ability to play against the run.

Atlanta's defense has held their opponents to an average of 109.3 yards on the ground. But against the Browns, the Falcons have spent the week enhancing their defensive scheme in hopes of leaving the Mercedes-Benz Stadium with a win.

"They’re the number one rushing team in the league," coach Arthur Smith said. "We’ve got to be ready to go, especially on the run defense. You’ve got to tackle well. The arm tackles are not going to bring Chubb down. We’ve got to be able to grind this game, and it’s going to be a heavyweight fight."

Headlined by Pro Bowlers Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, the Browns have arguably the best rushing attack in the league.

Chubb's and Hunt's contributions out of the backfield have resulted in the Browns averaging a league-best 190.7 rushing yards through the first three weeks.

The Browns rely heavily upon their rushing attack in hopes of defeating their opponents. But Smith understands that Cleveland is not a one-dimensional team.

"It’s a good football team, I got a lot of respect for their staff and especially the way they play," Smith said. "I’ve gone against Jacoby Brissett a few times, saw him in Indy, saw him last year down in Miami. We practiced with him, really good player other than the fact that he went to NC State, but he’s a really good player."

Smith describes Brissett as a shifty quarterback who is hard to bring down. As the Browns' starter under center due to Deshaun Watson's 11-game suspension, Brissett has completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 596 yards and four touchdowns.

