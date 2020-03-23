Falcons SI
VIDEO: Hurst provides cash friendly alternative to Hooper

Jeremy Johnson

Replacing a productive veteran like Austin Hooper isn’t easy. But the Falcons made it look that way on the first day of the NFL’s free agent signing period.

The Falcons traded a second-round and a fifth-round pick to acquire third year tight end Hayden Hurst from the Baltimore Ravens along with a fourth round selection in the April’s selection meeting.It was the Falcons’ first move by way of addition of 2020 and it was in my opinion a power move. It was a point toward the left field to signal the home run to come (can you tell I miss live sports yet?).

Adding Hurst, on the surface, looks like a bit of a potential falling off from the production given by Hooper over the last two seasons.

Hurst’s production looks minuscule in comparison. Hurst caught 43 passes and three touchdowns in his first two seasons with Ravens to Hooper’s 146 catches and 10 touchdowns.

However, Hurst was a first round talent. He has a tad bit more speed than Hooper and is about two inches taller than the ex-Falcon tight end. For Matt Ryan that means more room for error when targeting Hurst, particularly in traffic. Hurst threatens the defense vertically as well as horizontally and in the flats.

The Falcons have a red zone weapon that Hooper may not have been in his time in Atlanta. Hooper was productive in the red zone, but Hurst may have potential to be a matchup nightmare. There’s much to be intrigued about with this deal. The Falcons will find Hurst’s contract significantly more financially appealing than the one the Cleveland Browns signed up for in making Hooper the highest paid tight end in the NFL. Hurst is 26-years old playing under a rookie contract for the next two years with an option tacked onto the end of the deal.

That means the Falcons have a young player entering his prime on a rookie deal for at least three seasons. As Dan Quinn and Thomas Dimitroff make bids to leave a lasting impression that keeps them in Atlanta beyond 2020 they get an instant impact player with a bit of a bang for their buck attached.

VIDEO: Saving the Falcons: Todd Gurley? OK

Did the Falcon make the right move to get Todd Gurley? After the Atlanta Falcons whacked running back Devonta Freeman following six seasons with the team, they found enough money despite their shaky salary cap situation to sign Gurley to a one-year deal for $5 million.

Terence Moore

Falcons reportedly to sign WR Laquon Treadwell

The Falcons have added more first-round talent to their offense. WSB's Zach Klein first reported that the Atlanta Falcons will sign former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Laquon Treadwell. Josina Anderson adds that it's a one-year deal for the 2016 No. 23 overall pick.

Zach Hood

by

Dillon88

Falcons re-signing Blidi Wreh-Wison to one-year deal

The Falcons were short at cornerback after releasing Desmond Trufant, so they re-signed Blidi Wreh-Wilson to a one-year deal.

Malik Brown

Report: Falcons agree to terms with Justin McCray

Falcons add depth at guard

Jeremy Johnson

Cam Akers would be “ultimate competitor” in Atlanta’s backfield

Too small, too slow, played on a bad football team — Cam Akers has received a lot of criticism. He's fought through all that and more, trying to prove himself and his love of football.

Chris Vinel

VIDEO: Dad, Demi, and First Downs

In this edition of Dad, Demi and First Downs, you'll hear about the NFL collective bargaining agreement (CBA) and the recent transactions of the Atlanta Falcons.

William B. Carver

by

Riseupfalcons1980

Recapping the Julio Jones draft day trade

The Atlanta Falcons traded up in the 2011 NFL Draft with the Cleveland Browns to select Julio Jones. This is of of general manager Thomas Dimitroff's five draft day trades.

Christian Crittenden

by

Dillon88

How much will Todd Gurley help the Falcons?

The Atlanta Falcons agreed to sign running back Todd Gurley days after releasing Devonta Freeman. Gurley was released by the Rams Thursday.

Zach Hood

The Falcons agree to terms with veteran safety Sharrod Neasman

The Atlanta Falcons agree to terms with unrestricted free agent Sharrod Neasman.

Christian Crittenden

Report: Falcons to sign Todd Gurley to one-year deal

Friday morning, Jordan Schultz of ESPN reported that running back Todd Gurley will sign a one-year contract with the Atlanta Falcons. Details of the deal are unknown at this time. Schultz added that the deal is pending a physical.

Zach Hood