Colts Bench Falcons Ex QB Matt Ryan; Atlanta Officially Wins Trade?

The Indianapolis Colts have benched former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan for the second time this season, opting to finish the season with veteran Nick Foles under center.

For 14 years, quarterback Matt Ryan started all but three games for the Atlanta Falcons, serving as a consistent presence regardless of what was happening around him.

But the 37-year-old signal caller has found life much more difficult since being traded to the Indianapolis Colts in March. Initially expected to have a bounce-back season while leading Indianapolis to the playoffs, Ryan's struggled, throwing a league-high 13 interceptions ... and has now lost his starting job for the second time this season.

Holding a 4-9-1 record, the Colts officially benched Ryan on Wednesday, appointing veteran Nick Foles the starting quarterback for Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Chargers and the final two games beyond.

Ryan was previously benched after just seven games, with Indianapolis turning to second-year pro Sam Ehlinger as coach Frank Reich was looking for a spark to help save his own job. But it didn't work, as Reich was fired two weeks later.

The Colts proceeded to hire ESPN analyst Jeff Saturday as the interim coach, and he gave Ryan his job back - but with the team losing each of its last four games, Saturday decided to make a change.

Ryan's last game with the Colts was a 39-36 overtime loss to the Minnesota Vikings, marked by a blown 33-point lead, the largest in NFL history. He's set to finish the season 309 of 461 (67 percent completion rate) for 3,057 yards and 14 touchdowns while tossing the aforementioned 13 interceptions and taking 38 sacks.

And thus, all eyes return to Atlanta. The Falcons received a third-round pick in return for Ryan, which turned into outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone.

Serving as a rotational player up front, Malone is "getting better every week," per coach Arthur Smith, and just recorded his fourth tackle for loss this season in Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints.

Malone, who's flashed both rushing the passer and dropping into coverage, has posted 21 tackles, two quarterback hits and one sack in his rookie year. Atlanta's coaching staff has repeatedly expressed its pleasure in his development and believes he's trending in the right direction entering next season.

So, while the loss of a franchise great is difficult to accept, the Falcons appear to have come off on the better end of the Ryan trade, as it relates to both the short- and long-term.

