Falcons Adjust OT Jake Matthews' Contract; Salary Cap Impact?

The Atlanta Falcons are set to have the second-most cap space in the NFL this offseason - and the money available to general manager Terry Fontenot is only going up.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot wasted little time in getting to work this offseason.

According to ESPN, the Falcons "accelerated" $7 million of starting left tackle Jake Matthews' 2023 roster bonus onto this league year's salary, opening up $4.2 million in cap space for 2023. It was the final day Atlanta could execute such a move, and Fontenot capitalized.

Matthews signed a three-year, $55 million contract extension last March and is currently tied with Falcons Ring of Honor member Sam McClure for the second-longest streak of starts in franchise history with 144.

After being cap-stricken for much of his first two years in the front office, Fontenot is now set to have around $70 million to work with - a number that could grow as high as $80 million if the Falcons release benched quarterback Marcus Mariota before the fifth day of the 2023 league year, currently set for March 19.

The decision to alter Matthews' contract is merely one of several avenues that Fontenot can take ahead of a crucial offseason for himself and the Falcons franchise, one that could ultimately determine the long-term future of both he and coach Arthur Smith.

Entering the offseason with positive cap space for the first time, Smith shared that Atlanta's free agency strategy will "certainly" change, noting they "haven't had" one in his first two years.

The new league year, which marks the start of free agency, is set for 4 p.m. on March 15.

