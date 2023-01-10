Falcons TE Parker Hesse 'Doesn't Get Enough Credit,' Says Coach

"The things we ask Parker Hesse to do that nobody will ever notice, guy just does his job," coach Arthur Smith said. "You see why he was a captain at Iowa - a defensive end, by the way. Just a thankless professional that doesn't get enough credit."

Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse wasn't expected to see the most snaps at the position this year, but sometimes things don't work out the way it's planned.

With Kyle Pitts out for seven games this season, Hesse stepped up and played a key role for the Falcons offense in 2022. While his stats may not show it, Hesse was arguably one of the biggest contributors for the Atlanta offense this season.

Hesse is primarily a blocking tight end, but that position is crucial when implementing a run-first offense like the one the Falcons run. Atlanta ran for 159.9 yards per game, which ranked third in the league behind the Baltimore Ravens (160) and Chicago Bears (177.3), both of whom have more mobility at quarterback than the Falcons.

Without Hesse, the Falcons may not have had a 1,000-yard rusher in Tyler Allgeier, who broke the franchise record for rushing yards as a rookie.

Allgeier is the one who gets the credit for the yards, but a good chunk of those wouldn't have been possible without the offensive line and Hesse.

