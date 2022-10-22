Skip to main content

Falcons Place Rookie Preseason Standout Jared Bernhardt on Injured Reserve

Atlanta Falcons preseason star Jared Bernhardt will be out for the foreseeable future.

The Atlanta Falcons will be without receiver Jared Bernhardt for at least the next four weeks.

After missing practice in the lead-up to Atlanta's Week 7 contest with the Cincinnati Bengals due to a groin injury, Bernhardt was ruled out on Friday.

Bernhardt's injury appears to be more serious than initially believed, as the Falcons put him on injured reserve Saturday. He'll be eligible to return as early as Week 11, when the Falcons host the Chicago Bears on Nov. 20.

Bernhardt, an undrafted rookie out of Ferris State, hasn't played since Week 3, often serving as a healthy scratch. He saw nine snaps across two games but is still looking for his first career reception.

The lacrosse star turned NFL player was one of the biggest storylines of the preseason, scrapping his way onto Atlanta's 53-man roster out of training camp.

Across three exhibition contests, Bernhardt caught five passes for 102 yards, including a game-winning touchdown reception against the Detroit Lions in the opener.

Bernhardt joins running backs Damien Williams and Cordarrelle Patterson, rookie tight end John FitzPatrick, defensive tackle Vincent Taylor and left guard Jalen Mayfield on the Falcons' injured reserve.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Ridder
Play

'Developing' Falcons Rookie QB Desmond Ridder Set for Cincinnati Return

After a highly successful four-year run as quarterback of the Cincinnati Bearcats, rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder will make his return to the area this Sunday, when the Atlanta Falcons take on the Bengals at 1 p.m.

By Daniel Flick
Jaylinn Hawkins
Play

Falcons Safeties 'Taking Charge', Says Coach Dean Pees

The Atlanta Falcons are led by young safeties Jaylinn Hawkins and Richie Grant. The youth movement in the secondary is spreading positive development throughout the team.

By Jeremy Brener
USATSI_19246278
Play

Can Falcons DB Darren Hall Step Up vs. Ja'Marr Chase's Bengals?

Second-year prospect Darren Hall will have an opportunity to establish himself as one of the Atlanta Falcons' top defensive backs Sunday against the Bengals.

By Coty Davis

The Falcons have yet to announce a corresponding move to replace Bernhardt on the active roster, but the team elevated cornerback Cornell Armstrong the from practice squad ahead of Sunday's game in Cincinnati.

With the Falcons placing starting corner Casey Hayward on injured reserve and ruling out fellow corner Dee Alford on Friday, the depth on the outside was beginning to dwindle, opening the door for Armstrong to play his first defensive snaps in nearly two years.

The Falcons and Bengals kick off at 1 p.m. in Paycor Stadium.

You can follow Daniel Flick on Twitter @DFlickDraft

Get your HOTlanta Falcons game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.

In This Article (2)

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

Ridder
News

'Developing' Falcons Rookie QB Desmond Ridder Set for Cincinnati Return

By Daniel Flick
Jaylinn Hawkins
News

Falcons Safeties 'Taking Charge', Says Coach Dean Pees

By Jeremy Brener
USATSI_19246278
News

Can Falcons DB Darren Hall Step Up vs. Ja'Marr Chase's Bengals?

By Coty Davis
Marcus Mariota
News

Falcons vs. Bengals Week 7: How to Watch, Injury Report, Betting Lines, Tickets

By Riley Sheppard
Dee Alford
News

Falcons Injury Report: Two Players Ruled Out vs. Bengals

By Daniel Flick
ArthurSmith
News

'Atlanta System': A Look Behind Falcons Coach Arthur Smith's 'Tough' Offense

By Daniel Flick
Elijah Moore
News

Jets WR Elijah Moore Requests Trade; Falcons Interested?

By Jeremy Brener
hurst atl clutch
News

Bengals TE Hayden Hurst Eyes Revenge Game vs. Falcons

By Jeremy Brener