The Atlanta Falcons will be without receiver Jared Bernhardt for at least the next four weeks.

After missing practice in the lead-up to Atlanta's Week 7 contest with the Cincinnati Bengals due to a groin injury, Bernhardt was ruled out on Friday.

Bernhardt's injury appears to be more serious than initially believed, as the Falcons put him on injured reserve Saturday. He'll be eligible to return as early as Week 11, when the Falcons host the Chicago Bears on Nov. 20.

Bernhardt, an undrafted rookie out of Ferris State, hasn't played since Week 3, often serving as a healthy scratch. He saw nine snaps across two games but is still looking for his first career reception.

The lacrosse star turned NFL player was one of the biggest storylines of the preseason, scrapping his way onto Atlanta's 53-man roster out of training camp.

Across three exhibition contests, Bernhardt caught five passes for 102 yards, including a game-winning touchdown reception against the Detroit Lions in the opener.

Bernhardt joins running backs Damien Williams and Cordarrelle Patterson, rookie tight end John FitzPatrick, defensive tackle Vincent Taylor and left guard Jalen Mayfield on the Falcons' injured reserve.

The Falcons have yet to announce a corresponding move to replace Bernhardt on the active roster, but the team elevated cornerback Cornell Armstrong the from practice squad ahead of Sunday's game in Cincinnati.

With the Falcons placing starting corner Casey Hayward on injured reserve and ruling out fellow corner Dee Alford on Friday, the depth on the outside was beginning to dwindle, opening the door for Armstrong to play his first defensive snaps in nearly two years.

The Falcons and Bengals kick off at 1 p.m. in Paycor Stadium.

