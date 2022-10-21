Falcons Injury Report: Two Players Ruled Out vs. Bengals

The Atlanta Falcons have a considerable challenge ahead of them on Sunday in the form of the reigning AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals.

Friday presented the final day of practice for the week, meaning the release of the official injury report ahead of Sunday. Per release, the Falcons have ruled out cornerback Dee Alford (hamstring) and receiver Jared Bernhardt (groin) against Cincinnati.

With starting corner Casey Hayward being placed on injured reserve earlier this week, Alford was expected to see his fair share of snaps alongside Darren Hall. Through six games, Alford has recorded 14 tackles, three passes defended, one tackle for loss and a game-sealing interception in Atlanta's Week 4 victory over the Cleveland Browns.

Bernhardt, an undrafted rookie out of Ferris State, hasn't played since Week 3, often serving as a healthy scratch. He saw nine snaps across two games but is still looking for his first career reception.

Alford and Bernhardt starred throughout the preseason for Atlanta, fighting their way from relatively unknown nationally entering camp to making the 53-man roster. However, neither player has consistently seen the same number of snaps since the regular season began.

On a positive note, all of the Falcons' other players who've battled injuries throughout the past few weeks will be active, including a pair of Week 6 absences in linebackers Mykal Walker (groin) and Ade Ogundeji (shoulder).

Further, defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham (knee) and corners A.J. Terrell (hamstring) and Isaiah Oliver (shoulder), each of whom went down a week ago, will also be good to go.

Atlanta and Cincinnati will kick off at 1 p.m. in Paycor Stadium.

