Atlanta Falcons Place Rookie Jaylinn Hawkins On Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Atlanta Falcons announced Tuesday afternoon that rookie safety Jaylinn Hawkins has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

This does not mean Hawkins tested positive for the virus.

This however does not mean Hawkins tested positive for COVID-19, necessarily. NFL teams are not permitted to comment on a player's medical status other than referring to their roster status. Teams also can not disclose whether the player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

Also, it was reported all Falcons rookies tested negative on Monday. It is however obviously possible that Hawkins could test positive a day later, a result the team would not be allowed to share.

Hawkins was a fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft (No. 134 overall) and played collegiately at Cal. In 2019, Hawkins amassed 56 tackles (4.5 for loss), two sacks, two pass breakups, and three interceptions which led the team.

Hawkins 2020 outlook

Profiled as a versatile safety who may even be able to slide out as a dime corner, Hawkins is likely primed to compete for a backup defensive back/special teams type role in 2020 as Damontae Kazee, Ricardo Allen, and Keanu Neal are in place to lead the Falcons' safety unit for Dan Quinn this season.

Read more about Hawkins here in our pick analysis from draft day.

