Falcons DB Jaylinn Hawkins Ruled OUT vs. Panthers; Will CB A.J. Terrell Play?

The Atlanta Falcons entered the season with both talent and depth in the secondary, but after seven games, are beginning to dwindle in both regards.

Just one week after placing starting corner Casey Hayward on injured reserve with a potential season-ending shoulder injury that required surgery, the Falcons announced that All-Pro corner A.J. Terrell is "week-to-week" with a hamstring injury.

Terrell initially sustained the injury in Atlanta's Week 6 victory over the San Francisco 49ers, being removed from the game early in the second half. He was a full participant in practice on Friday leading into the Week 7 game against the Cincinnati Bengals but re-injured his hamstring on the second defensive series of the game.

Terrell wasn't the only loss for Atlanta's secondary - safety Jaylinn Hawkins, who suffered a head injury late in Sunday's loss to Cincinnati, has been ruled out due to concussion protocols.

The Falcons were also without corner Dee Alford, who's battling through a hamstring injury. He's officially been ruled day-to-day and should have a chance to play in Week 8 against the Carolina Panthers, depending on how the week goes.

With Terrell likely joining Hawkins and Hayward as out Sunday, second-year corner Darren Hall is heading towards his second consecutive start, while Alford is poised to join him on the other side if he's able to play.

If Alford can't play, the Falcons could turn to Cornell Armstrong for the second consecutive week. Armstrong, who impressed during OTAs before suffering an injury, was elevated from the practice squad Saturday and played 87 percent of the defensive snaps Sunday.

With Hawkins out, veterans Erik Harris and Dean Marlowe should see a bigger role. Both Harris and Marlowe have made their fair share of starts throughout their NFL careers.

Atlanta and Carolina will kick off at 1 p.m. in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

