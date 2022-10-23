Falcons vs. Bengals Inactives: Dee Alford OUT, But Who Else?
The Atlanta Falcons (3-3) are looking to string together their fourth week in five weeks on the road today against the Cincinnati Bengals (3-3).
The Falcons have been stung by the injury bug this week, losing cornerback Casey Hayward and wide receiver Jared Bernhardt to Injured Reserve (IR). However, the team also has some good luck, as cornerback A.J. Terrell and linebacker Mykal Walker are active this weekend despite having some injury troubles this past week.
Here's a look at the Falcons inactives ...
CB Dee Alford
OLB Quinton Bell
DT Matt Dickerson
OL Chuma Edoga
TE Anthony Firkser
The Falcons have their backs against the wall at the cornerback position. With Hayward and Dee Alford out, cornerback Darren Hall is expected to start opposite Terrell and face off against the vaunted Bengals wide receiver corps.
Here's a look at the Bengals inactives ...
G Jackson Carman
Atlanta Falcons preseason star Jared Bernhardt will be out for the foreseeable future.
After a highly successful four-year run as quarterback of the Cincinnati Bearcats, rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder will make his return to the area this Sunday, when the Atlanta Falcons take on the Bengals at 1 p.m.
The Atlanta Falcons are led by young safeties Jaylinn Hawkins and Richie Grant. The youth movement in the secondary is spreading positive development throughout the team.
DE Jeffrey Gunter
DT Josh Tupou
LB Logan Wilson
WR Stanley Morgan
OT D'Ante Smith
The injury report for the Bengals didn't leave too many surprises. Those dealing with injuries like wide receivers Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase healed in the middle of the week and practiced fully on Friday.
The Falcons and Bengals kick off at 1 p.m. at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.
