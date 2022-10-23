Skip to main content

Falcons vs. Bengals Inactives: Dee Alford OUT, But Who Else?

The Atlanta Falcons look to go over .500 today against the Cincinnati Bengals. Here's a look at who won't be taking part in today's big game.

The Atlanta Falcons (3-3) are looking to string together their fourth week in five weeks on the road today against the Cincinnati Bengals (3-3).

The Falcons have been stung by the injury bug this week, losing cornerback Casey Hayward and wide receiver Jared Bernhardt to Injured Reserve (IR). However, the team also has some good luck, as cornerback A.J. Terrell and linebacker Mykal Walker are active this weekend despite having some injury troubles this past week.

Here's a look at the Falcons inactives ...

CB Dee Alford

OLB Quinton Bell

DT Matt Dickerson

OL Chuma Edoga

TE Anthony Firkser

The Falcons have their backs against the wall at the cornerback position. With Hayward and Dee Alford out, cornerback Darren Hall is expected to start opposite Terrell and face off against the vaunted Bengals wide receiver corps.

Here's a look at the Bengals inactives ...

G Jackson Carman

DE Jeffrey Gunter

DT Josh Tupou

LB Logan Wilson

WR Stanley Morgan

OT D'Ante Smith

The injury report for the Bengals didn't leave too many surprises. Those dealing with injuries like wide receivers Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase healed in the middle of the week and practiced fully on Friday.

The Falcons and Bengals kick off at 1 p.m. at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

