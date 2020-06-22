Falcon Report
Are the Atlanta Falcons declaring July 10th “JUL10 Day?”

Chris Vinel

Julio Jones might have his own day soon, and it all started with a gallon of milk.

Monday morning, a Twitter user tweeted a photo of a newly-bought gallon of milk with the expiration date, July 10th. But the abbreviation on the container, “JUL10,” looks like “Julio.”

After the Atlanta Falcons’ official Twitter account acknowledged the post, another user asked to make the date “Julio Jones Appreciation Day.” The Falcons responded with a resounding “yes.”

Jones has proven himself worthy of adulation since being drafted sixth overall in the 2011 NFL Draft. He has posted six consecutive seasons of more than 1,300 receiving yards and made seven Pro Bowls in his career. Even at the age of 30, he showed no signs of slowing down last season, finishing with 99 catches for 1,394 yards and six touchdowns.

Atlanta retooled this offseason, adding skill players like Todd Gurley and Hayden Hurst in an attempt to return to the postseason for the first time in three years. Still, Jones stands as the biggest threat on a potentially explosive offense in 2020.

He is the standard for current NFL wide receivers. And now, after an already legendary career, he will have his own day if Falcons fans get their wish.

That’ll make it easier to remember when that gallon of milk expires, too.

