The Falcons are a weird team.

The win games they’re supposed to lose, and lose games they’re supposed to win. If you’re a fan, I know your stress levels are high watching this team every Sunday.

After the Falcons 1-7 start last season, they turned the corner and ended the season strong. That included two big wins against the division rival New Orleans Saints, and the best team in the NFC at that time, the San Francisco 49ers.

Both wins felt good, but the 49ers win was probably the best of the season, and it was all because of Julio Jones.

Coming in at #9 in our top 11 moments from Julio Jones, we have his performance against the 49ers.

How It All Started

After a sluggish first quarter, the Falcons started gaining traction in the next quarter, and it started with a deep, back shoulder catch from Julio.

A couple of plays later, Matt Ryan found Julio in the end zone for the Falcons first points of the game and tied the score 7-7.

The game was in the 49ers hands from then, prying away from the Falcons and leading 19-10. It wasn’t until around 7 minutes in the fourth the Falcons, and Julio, woke up.

Ryan found Julio on two back-to-back third down conversions. The offense went on to score a touchdown on that drive, making the score 19-17.

After a 49ers field goal to make the score 22-17, the Falcons had less than two minutes to drive down the field and win the game.

Crunch Time, Clutch Time

On 2 and two, Ryan hit Julio down the seams, where he broke a tackle and made it to the 49ers 24-yard line.

With five seconds left on the 49ers five-yard line, Ryan found Julio right on the end-zone.

At first, it didn’t look like Julio made it in, but after reviewing it multiple times, he had broken the plain.

That gave the Falcons the lead, and ultimately sealed the win for them.

Julio finished with 134 yards and two touchdowns. He had basically won the game for the Falcons and helped them do what many didn’t see coming.

