Report: Falcons agree to terms with Justin McCray

The Atlanta Falcons have been aggressive so far in free agency. They continued to plug holes on Sunday as they signed offensive guard Justin McCray according to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky.

The Falcons have their first round pick from 2019 in Chris Lindstrom penciled in at right guard for next season assuming he is healthy. Left guard remains a mystery.

James Carpenter was the man tabbed to the spot for much of last season. The Falcons also have Jamon Brown as a potential option at the spot after he started nine games last season for the Falcons. Wes Schweitzer, the other of the four men that played between the two guard spots has moved on and signed with Washington in the first week of free agency.

McCray gives the Falcons another potential option as a starter, but certainly depth after losing Schweitzer.

McCray has started 17 games in the 40 games in his career. He spent last season with the Cleveland Browns where he started four games. McCray spent 2017 and 2018 with the Green Bay Packers where he started 13 games over those two seasons.

McCray is from Miami, Florida played his college football at the University of Central Florida. McCray went undrafted out of college before being snagged by the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2014. McCray spent the entire 2014 season on the Titans’ practice squad before being waived before the 2015 season.

McCray played a season in the Arena Football League before being signed by the Packers in 2017.