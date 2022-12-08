2021 NFL Draft Re-Do: Falcons Still Take Kyle Pitts?

If the Atlanta Falcons had to do the 2021 NFL Draft all over again, knowing what they know now, do they still make the same selection in the first round?

The 33rd Team thinks the Falcons would still draft Kyle Pitts with the fourth overall pick. The first three picks went as follows in 33rd Team's revised draft.

Jacksonville Jaguars: QB Trevor Lawrence New York Jets: Edge Micah Parsons San Francisco 49ers: WR Ja'Marr Chase

"Pitts is an extremely talented player," 33rd Team writes about the Falcons taking Pitts. "Quarterbacks love throwing to tight ends because the throws are much easier and simpler. Pitts also opens things up in the run game and is a personnel group-buster."

The former Florida Gator had a great start to his career as a rookie, becoming a 1000-yard receiver by year one. Pitts recorded 68 receptions for 1,026 yards and one touchdown. Yet, that same success did carry over into his sophomore season.

Pitts has had a down year with just 356 yards on 28 receptions while playing in 10 games before suffering a season-ending injury.

His drop in production can be blamed on a variety of factors, like the change at quarterback from Matt Ryan being traded over the offseason while Marcus Mariota signed to Pitts dealing with a number of nagging injuries, as revealed by Arthur Smith.

