Quarterbacks draw more attention than just about any other position, and for good reason, as the ball is in their hands more times than not.

For the Atlanta Falcons, that hasn't been much of an issue for the previous 14 years with Matt Ryan holding down the fort, but as the franchise looks to find its next long-term answer, the position has found itself at the forefront of the conversation.

Eighth-year veteran Marcus Mariota was brought on board with many viewing him as a "bridge" option, but some doubt crept in when the Falcons signed him to a two-year contract. Through 10 games, Mariota ranks 11th league-wide in passing touchdowns (12) but just 19th in passing yards (1,747) and 27th in completion percentage (61.9 percent) while adding nearly 350 yards and three scores on the ground.

He's provided mixed results, but ultimately hasn't done enough to prove himself as the short- or long-term answer in place of Ryan. Outside pressure has come in the form of some calling for rookie Desmond Ridder.

But regardless of what happens over the final seven games, the Falcons will have a big decision to make on Mariota's future this offseason. He's set to have the fourth-highest cap hit on the team next year at $14.5 million, which is a steep price considering he's done little to inspire confidence he can lead the team under center over the long haul.

However, Atlanta values Mariota's leadership and locker room presence, and he's proven to be a good fit in coach Arthur Smith's offense.

Perhaps the most logical idea that serves as a "best of both worlds" option is that the Falcons release Mariota and attempt to re-sign him to a lesser deal; in this scenario, Atlanta saves $12 million and incurs only $2.5 million in dead cap if he's cut before June 1.

Mariota's earning $4.25 million to start at quarterback this year; his deal was backloaded with this situation always being realistic. It's not far-fetched to believe he'd be willing to re-sign on a similar deal.

Though he's had his moments throughout his first season as a starter since 2019 - including winning NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors in Week 6 - Mariota's likely to be a hot commodity around the league as a backup quarterback, making his return to Atlanta a question mark.

However, the 29-year-old has stressed how much he loves the team within the locker room and has a strong relationship with Smith. Furthermore, the Falcons really don't have the position figured out for next year, and while the picture should become clear over the next seven games regarding Ridder's future and then throughout the early stages of the offseason.

Thus, Mariota's experience in the offense and belief from those in the locker room makes him a plausible candidate to return in some capacity next year, if nothing other than a backup who can certainly operate the offense in a pinch.

Nevertheless, there's still much to play out before the Falcons have to decide one way or another on Mariota, but it's difficult to see his $14.5 million cap hit on the books next year, making the logistics behind the situation all the more intriguing to monitor moving forward.

You can follow Daniel Flick on Twitter @DFlickDraft

Get your HOTlanta Falcons game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.