The Atlanta Falcons had Matt Ryan under center for 14 consecutive years, serving as a model of consistency and stability before he was traded to the Indianapolis Colts in March.

Following in his footsteps was eighth-year pro Marcus Mariota, the No. 2 overall draft pick in 2015 and former Heisman Trophy winner who worked under Falcons coach Arthur Smith with the Tennessee Titans before being benched.

Through 10 games, Mariota's had his share of ups and downs, earning NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors following a 28-14 victory over the San Francisco 49ers but has thrown for over 200 yards just twice all season, including five games with under 150 yards.

Mariota's season might have reached a low in Thursday night's 22-15 loss to the Carolina Panthers, as he made several ill-advised throws under pressure all night as the Falcons offensive line couldn't hold up.

The 29-year-old former Oregon Ducks star finished 19 of 30 for 186 yards, two touchdowns and one interception while adding three rushes for 43 yards, which was his fourth-best performance in yards from scrimmage, but he took five sacks and simply put the ball in danger too often.

Dating back to draft night, many on the outside have been clamoring for third-round rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder to get snaps - and Mariota's shaky performance in Charlotte did little to ease those concerns.

But the question remains - is it time for Ridder? Here are the reasons for - and against - playing the 23-year-old Cincinnati Bearcat.

Why It Makes Sense

First and foremost, the timing is nearly as good as can be. The quick turnaround from Sunday to Thursday is followed by a "mini-bye week," giving Atlanta 10 days between games to assess its quarterback situation - and potentially get Ridder ready to play.

Waiting on the other side of the break is the Chicago Bears, who rank 18th in yards allowed and 21st in points given up but field a stingy top-10 pass defense. There's potential - but it's also not the easiest task. However, it's a home game against a similarly run team, one that thrives on the ground and holds just a 3-6 record entering Sunday's contest against the Detroit Lions.

Further, two of Atlanta's next three games are at home, and all are against teams with records below .500 leading into the Week 14 bye.

After the break, the Falcons play the division rival Saints in the Superdome, a hectic environment, before traveling to take on the Baltimore Ravens, who appear set to make the playoffs. The final two games are at home against the Arizona Cardinals and NFC South foe Tampa Bay Buccaneers, providing slightly easier sledding but still more difficult than the upcoming three-game stretch.

There's also the element that the Falcons have to see what they have in Ridder. While Mariota proving to be the long-term replacement for Ryan would've been a fine story, it just hasn't worked out - and Atlanta needs to know if Ridder can be the solution or falls into a similar category as his counterpart entering the offseason.

Atlanta saves $12 million by releasing Mariota this offseason, and while it's certainly possible he re-signs at a lower price, it's unlikely to be as the starter, at this stage. Understanding whether or not Ridder's the answer or the team needs to once again retool at quarterback should take top priority moving forward - and putting the rookie in is the fastest way to find out.

Why It Doesn't Make Sense

After the Falcons beat the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3, Smith spoke on second-year safety Richie Grant, who made the game-sealing interception late in the fourth quarter.

"Everybody wanted instant gratification ... sometimes if you rush guys too early, it can be a detriment to their career," Smith said. "You've just got to evaluate it case-by-case, and there's been a plan."

No, he's not talking about Ridder - but the principle remains the same: the Falcons invested a top-75 pick in the signal caller and believe in his upside, and they're not going to throw him into action at the expense of his long-term well-being. The patience showed with Grant has paid off, and it's certainly possible to believe that similar things can happen with Ridder.

Another key aspect is the situation the rookie would be entering - starting left guard Elijah Wilkinson is on injured with a knee injury, as is his replacement, Matt Hennessy. Pressure right up the middle is the easiest way to negate a quarterback's mobility - just look at Mariota against Carolina - and working from constantly dirty pockets is far from ideal.

There's also that the past shows patience can work with Ridder; after redshirting as a true freshman at Cincinnati, he went on to start the next four seasons, setting conference records in total yards of offense (12,418) and touchdowns (113). He's a different player and person now, but there's direct evidence that a year of learning after transitioning to the next level can be beneficial.

Finally, there's the biggest hurdle to clear: the benching of Mariota. Smith was already a part of this once, and it's evident that the two have a strong relationship. Additionally, while the Falcons sit at 4-6, they'll be at worst one game out of the lead in the NFC South.

Mariota's done "enough," per Smith, to play a role in that and keep the team in contention - but it's becoming apparent that he might not be able to do enough to get them over the top. Nevertheless, if the Ridder experiment doesn't work and Atlanta falls well out of the mix, Smith will have to answer questions, and in a league centered around winning, his response likely won't say as much as the record.

When individual's livelihoods are attached to these decisions, the stakes are raised extremely high, making it difficult to commit to.

It's impossible to predict the future, but the Falcons need to find a short-term answer at quarterback to keep them in the mix, and a long-term answer to keep the success moving forward. Through 10 games, it's become clear that Mariota isn't either - but the book is wide open on Ridder.

Smith and the rest of Atlanta's staff will get the weekend off to mull over the decision before starting preparation on Chicago - but one thing's for certain: with each passing snap that Mariota takes under center, the Falcons are taking one more evaluative rep away from Ridder, which is ultimately doing the franchise - and its fans - a disservice.

