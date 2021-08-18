August 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsPodcastForum
Search
Publish date:

Dolphins' QB Tua Raves About Falcons' D

The Atlanta Falcons defense reportedly shined in Miami against the Dolphins
Author:

The Atlanta Falcons' defense shined last Friday night against the Tennessee Titans, recording four sacks. That momentum has carried over into this week's joint practices with the Miami Dolphins.

READ MORE: Falcons-Dolphins Hold Joint Practices

Several observers - and opponents - have come away impressed by Atlanta's defense, including Orlando Sun-Sentinel columnist Omar Kelly.

Cameron Wolfe, a reporter for ESPN, also heaped praise on Dean Pees' unit.

In the joint workouts, Dolphins' quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was constantly under pressure. He acknowledged the Dolphins' offensive line was having trouble dealing with the Falcons' rush, and came away impressed Atlanta's ability to disguise coverage.

The Atlanta offense, on the other hand, was abysmal against the Titans with just three points and 138 total yards. No need to hit the panic button just yet as the first team offense watched from the sidelines.

With Matt Ryan under center, the Falcons' offense has also fared better in practices against Miami.

READ MORE: Matt Ryan Training Camp Highlights

The Falcons and Dolphins are conducting their joint practice this week ahead of their preseason game on Saturday night. The Dolphins lost their opener to the Chicago Bears, 20-13.

Tagovailoa was eight of 11 for 99 yards and an interception while being outplayed by rookie Justin Fields.

There was some discussion before the draft that Miami might not be completely sold on Tagovailoa and might take a quarterback with the No. 3 overall pick. But the San Francisco 49ers traded three first round picks to the Dolphins for the right to draft Trey Lance.

Recommended Articles

Tua Tagovailoa
Play

Dolphins' QB Tua Raves About Falcons' D

The Atlanta Falcons defense reportedly shined in Miami against the Dolphins

Matt Ryan Atlanta Falcons
Play

Best of Matt Ryan, Training Camp Highlights

The Atlanta Falcons released a Matt Ryan highlight reel from 2021 training camp.

4DF0C052-CAD8-48B7-BEC5-E3644DE5E503
Play

Falcons Sign Former Cowboys Lineman

The Atlanta Falcons have added size to the defensive line by signing a former Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman.

Tua Tagovailoa
News

Dolphins' QB Tua Raves About Falcons' D

Matt Ryan Atlanta Falcons
News

Best of Matt Ryan, Training Camp Highlights

4DF0C052-CAD8-48B7-BEC5-E3644DE5E503
News

Falcons Sign Former Cowboys Lineman

Pitts3
News

Falcons at Dolphins Joint Practice: 5 To Watch

jake matthews
Podcast

Falcons LISTEN: Taking Offense To The O-Line

badet ou
News

Source: Falcons Cut 'NFL's Fastest Man'; Roster Tracker

Josh Rosen Atlanta Falcons
News

Should Falcons Sign Struggling QB Josh Rosen?

Marlon Davidson
News

Falcons Camp: Promising Defender Out for Dolphins Game