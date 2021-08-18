Dolphins' QB Tua Raves About Falcons' D

The Atlanta Falcons defense reportedly shined in Miami against the Dolphins

The Atlanta Falcons' defense shined last Friday night against the Tennessee Titans, recording four sacks. That momentum has carried over into this week's joint practices with the Miami Dolphins.

Several observers - and opponents - have come away impressed by Atlanta's defense, including Orlando Sun-Sentinel columnist Omar Kelly.

Cameron Wolfe, a reporter for ESPN, also heaped praise on Dean Pees' unit.

In the joint workouts, Dolphins' quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was constantly under pressure. He acknowledged the Dolphins' offensive line was having trouble dealing with the Falcons' rush, and came away impressed Atlanta's ability to disguise coverage.

The Atlanta offense, on the other hand, was abysmal against the Titans with just three points and 138 total yards. No need to hit the panic button just yet as the first team offense watched from the sidelines.

With Matt Ryan under center, the Falcons' offense has also fared better in practices against Miami.

The Falcons and Dolphins are conducting their joint practice this week ahead of their preseason game on Saturday night. The Dolphins lost their opener to the Chicago Bears, 20-13.

Tagovailoa was eight of 11 for 99 yards and an interception while being outplayed by rookie Justin Fields.

There was some discussion before the draft that Miami might not be completely sold on Tagovailoa and might take a quarterback with the No. 3 overall pick. But the San Francisco 49ers traded three first round picks to the Dolphins for the right to draft Trey Lance.