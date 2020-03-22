Falcons reportedly to sign WR Laquon Treadwell

The Falcons have added more first-round talent to their offense. WSB's Zach Klein first reported that the Atlanta Falcons will sign former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Laquon Treadwell. Josina Anderson adds that it's a one-year deal for the 2016 No. 23 overall pick.

In four seasons with the Vikings, Treadwell played in 53 games, including 16 starts. He struggled to stay in the rotation throughout his career with Minnesota, totaling just 65 receptions for 701 yards and two touchdowns across those four seasons.

Treadwell is the latest one-year deal for the Falcons, who signed running back Todd Gurley Friday morning to a one-year, $6 million. Treadwell will compete for a spot in Atlanta's wideout rotation, with Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage expected to hold down the top three spots. If Treadwell were to make the team out of the preseason, Atlanta's offense would carry 11 former first-round picks into the 2020 season.

Treadwell was a standout performer in college at Ole Miss, with his 2015 junior season being among the best in all of college football. Treadwell had 202 catches, 2,393 yards and 21 touchdowns in his collegiate career, making him one of the most highly touted receivers in the 2016 draft class.

The Falcons remained busy Sunday, re-signing cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson to a one-year extension, and also signing free agent offensive lineman Justin McCray. Wreh-Wilson expects to be a contributor as depth following the release of long-time starting corner Desmond Trufant. McCray has spent most of his career at guard, starting 17 games and playing in 40 so far in his four-year career. He has spent time with the Green Bay Packers and Cleveland Browns.