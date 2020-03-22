The Falcon Report
Top Stories
News
Films
Draft

Falcons reportedly to sign WR Laquon Treadwell

Zach Hood

The Falcons have added more first-round talent to their offense. WSB's Zach Klein first reported that the Atlanta Falcons will sign former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Laquon Treadwell. Josina Anderson adds that it's a one-year deal for the 2016 No. 23 overall pick. 

In four seasons with the Vikings, Treadwell played in 53 games, including 16 starts. He struggled to stay in the rotation throughout his career with Minnesota, totaling just 65 receptions for 701 yards and two touchdowns across those four seasons.

Treadwell is the latest one-year deal for the Falcons, who signed running back Todd Gurley Friday morning to a one-year, $6 million. Treadwell will compete for a spot in Atlanta's wideout rotation, with Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage expected to hold down the top three spots. If Treadwell were to make the team out of the preseason, Atlanta's offense would carry 11 former first-round picks into the 2020 season.

Treadwell was a standout performer in college at Ole Miss, with his 2015 junior season being among the best in all of college football. Treadwell had 202 catches, 2,393 yards and 21 touchdowns in his collegiate career, making him one of the most highly touted receivers in the 2016 draft class.  

The Falcons remained busy Sunday, re-signing cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson to a one-year extension, and also signing free agent offensive lineman Justin McCray. Wreh-Wilson expects to be a contributor as depth following the release of long-time starting corner Desmond Trufant. McCray has spent most of his career at guard, starting 17 games and playing in 40 so far in his four-year career. He has spent time with the Green Bay Packers and Cleveland Browns.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Falcons agree to terms with Justin McCray

Falcons add depth at guard

Jeremy Johnson

Cam Akers would be “ultimate competitor” in Atlanta’s backfield

Too small, too slow, played on a bad football team — Cam Akers has received a lot of criticism. He's fought through all that and more, trying to prove himself and his love of football.

Chris Vinel

VIDEO: Dad, Demi, and First Downs

In this edition of Dad, Demi and First Downs, you'll hear about the NFL collective bargaining agreement (CBA) and the recent transactions of the Atlanta Falcons.

William B. Carver

by

Riseupfalcons1980

Recapping the Julio Jones draft day trade

The Atlanta Falcons traded up in the 2011 NFL Draft with the Cleveland Browns to select Julio Jones. This is of of general manager Thomas Dimitroff's five draft day trades.

Christian Crittenden

How much will Todd Gurley help the Falcons?

The Atlanta Falcons agreed to sign running back Todd Gurley days after releasing Devonta Freeman. Gurley was released by the Rams Thursday.

Zach Hood

The Falcons agree to terms with veteran safety Sharrod Neasman

The Atlanta Falcons agree to terms with unrestricted free agent Sharrod Neasman.

Christian Crittenden

Report: Falcons to sign Todd Gurley to one-year deal

Friday morning, Jordan Schultz of ESPN reported that running back Todd Gurley will sign a one-year contract with the Atlanta Falcons. Details of the deal are unknown at this time. Schultz added that the deal is pending a physical.

Zach Hood

Rams release Todd Gurley, reported mutual interest between back and Falcons

Todd Gurley is a free agent. Will the Atlanta Falcons be calling?

Zach Hood

Report: De'Vondre Campbell to sign with the Arizona Cardinals

The former Falcons linebacker has found a new home.

Brady Pfister

Roddy White to TMZ: Falcons will win Super Bowl 'with what we got'

Falcons' Ring of Famer still confident in former quarterback

Rashad Milligan