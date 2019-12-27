FalconMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

WATCH: Falcons among NFL's most disappointing teams doesn't bode well for Dan Quinn

Dave Holcomb

It's the time of the NFL calendar that a lot of experts begin handing out season awards and superlatives. Unsurprisingly, the Atlanta Falcons are getting mentioned among the league's most disappointing teams.

ESPN and NFL.com both listed the Falcons as a candidate for that title, which is saying something because there have been plenty of disappointing teams this year. The Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers all began the year as Super Bowl contenders and won't make the playoffs. 

The same will likely be true for the Dallas Cowboys as well, and the Cleveland Browns came into the year with high expectations that weren't met at all.

Even with that healthy competition for most disappointing, the Falcons deserve to be on that list. At least among the fan base, there was an expectation that the Falcons would be back in the playoffs this January, and instead, the team started the season 1-7. 

Five or six victories after the bye has left the fans and media wondering if Dan Quinn has saved his job with a second-half resurgence, but at the beginning of the season, Falcons fans would have labeled a 7-9 mark a disappointment. The national narrative this offseason will likely be that this team has too much talent to not post a winning record two years in a row.

That doesn't bode well for Quinn, who is the coach that's done less with more. He's only posted two winning seasons in five years with the Falcons.

Expectations in Atlanta are not getting met, which warrants the Falcons getting mentioned among the most disappointing teams of 2019.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WATCH: Falcons CB Jordan Miller suspended for PED use

Dave Holcomb

WATCH: Falcons & Buccaneers to battle for second place in the NFC South

Dave Holcomb

The winner of the Atlanta Falcons-Tampa Bay Buccaneers matchup in Week 17 will earn second place in the NFC South.

WATCH: One way or another, Sunday will mark the end of an era for Falcons

Dave Holcomb

The Atlanta Falcons could potentially lose eight of the 19 remaining players from their 2016 Super Bowl roster this offseason.

WATCH: 10 Takeaways from Falcons 24-12 victory over Jaguars

Dave Holcomb

The Atlanta Falcons defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, 24-12, in Week 16.

NFL Power Rankings Week 17: NFC shakeup heading into final weekend

Dave Holcomb

The Seattle Seahawks dropped significantly after their second loss in three weeks on Sunday.

WATCH: Julio Jones, Matt Ryan help Falcons end losing streak against AFC

Dave Holcomb

The Atlanta Falcons ended their seven-game losing streak against the AFC on Sunday.

WATCH: Falcons set more personal records in victory against Jaguars

Dave Holcomb

Matt Ryan and Julio Jones both set career marks in a win versus the Jaguars during Week 16.

Atlanta Falcons-Jacksonville Jaguars Week 16 live game chat

Dave Holcomb

WATCH: Dan Quinn says rookie offensive linemen 'gaining confidence' in valuable playing time

Dave Holcomb

Dan Quinn addressed his young offensive linemen after beating the Jaguars.

WATCH: Vic Beasley continues torrid second half in Week 16

Dave Holcomb