WATCH: Falcons among NFL's most disappointing teams doesn't bode well for Dan Quinn

It's the time of the NFL calendar that a lot of experts begin handing out season awards and superlatives. Unsurprisingly, the Atlanta Falcons are getting mentioned among the league's most disappointing teams.

ESPN and NFL.com both listed the Falcons as a candidate for that title, which is saying something because there have been plenty of disappointing teams this year. The Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers all began the year as Super Bowl contenders and won't make the playoffs.

The same will likely be true for the Dallas Cowboys as well, and the Cleveland Browns came into the year with high expectations that weren't met at all.

Even with that healthy competition for most disappointing, the Falcons deserve to be on that list. At least among the fan base, there was an expectation that the Falcons would be back in the playoffs this January, and instead, the team started the season 1-7.

Five or six victories after the bye has left the fans and media wondering if Dan Quinn has saved his job with a second-half resurgence, but at the beginning of the season, Falcons fans would have labeled a 7-9 mark a disappointment. The national narrative this offseason will likely be that this team has too much talent to not post a winning record two years in a row.

That doesn't bode well for Quinn, who is the coach that's done less with more. He's only posted two winning seasons in five years with the Falcons.

Expectations in Atlanta are not getting met, which warrants the Falcons getting mentioned among the most disappointing teams of 2019.