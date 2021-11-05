Falcons at Saints Hype Video: 'You Don't Like Them; They Don't Like You'

The Atlanta Falcons have released a rivalry hype video for Falcons at Saints featuring Jerry Glanville.

The Atlanta Falcons take on the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in what is a renewing of one of the most underrated rivalries in the NFL.

The Falcons released a hype video ahead of the clash featuring former head coach Jerry Glanville.

Glanville was the Falcons' defensive coordinator from 1979 to 1982, and his team led the NFL in takeaways in 1980.

Glanville took over as head coach for the Falcons and paired with Deion Sanders had moderate success in Atlanta, but it was never boring. Always the entertainer, Glanville would do quirky things such as leaving tickets for Elvis at will-call.

Glanville had a 4-5 record against the Saints including a 27-20 win in the 1991 Wild Card round of the playoffs. He was 29-38 in his four seasons as the Atlanta Falcons head coach.

While the Atlanta Falcons still hold a 53-51 series lead over the Saints, New Orleans has had the upper hand over Atlanta over the course of the last decade.

The Saints are 17-8 against Atlanta over the last 25 meetings. The team known as the 'Aints in Atlanta have dominated the Falcons since 2008.

The Falcons travel to New Orleans on Sunday as six-point underdogs to the Saints, having lost six of their last seven against New Orleans.

The Saints lost starting quarterback Jameis Winston to a season-ending knee injury last Sunday in a win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Trevor Siemian filled in admirably as his replacement.

Siemian has been named the starter this Sunday against Atlanta, and the Saints will also get back quarterback Taysom Hill who could see some time under center as primarily a running option.