The Atlanta Falcons' 2020 schedule is here

Zach Hood

After mass speculation and leaks (some real, some fake), the Atlanta Falcons' 2020 schedule is finally here. Take a look below at the 2020 slate, which is obviously subject to change pending the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The schedule features only two prime-time games, both on the road. 

Week 1: vs. Seattle Seahawks, Sept. 13, 1 PM ET

Week 2: at Dallas Cowboys, Sept. 20, 1 PM ET

Week 3: vs. Chicago Bears, Sept. 27, 1 PM ET

Week 4: at Green Bay Packers, Oct. 5, 8:15 PM ET (Monday Night Football)

Week 5: vs. Carolina Panthers, Oct. 11, 1 PM ET

Week 6: at Minnesota Vikings, Oct. 18, 1 PM ET

Week 7: vs. Detroit Lions, Oct. 25, 1 PM ET

Week 8: at Carolina Panthers, Oct. 29, 8:20 PM ET (Thursday Night Football)

Week 9: vs. Denver Broncos, Nov. 8, 1 PM ET

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: at New Orleans Saints, Nov. 22, 1 PM ET

Week 12: vs. Las Vegas Raiders, Nov. 29, 1 PM ET

Week 13: vs. New Orleans Saints, Dec. 6, 1 PM ET

Week 14: at Los Angeles Chargers, Dec. 13, 4:25 PM ET

Week 15: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dec. 20, 1 PM ET

Week 16: at Kansas City Chiefs, Dec. 27, 1 PM ET

Week 17: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jan. 3, 1 PM ET

The news of no prime-time home game may upset fans, but at least those in Atlanta get an extra home game as opposed to losing one to the International Series in London. As expected, the schedule leaked before the show even started. All other teams have released their schedule as well. 

