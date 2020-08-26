Calvin Ridley has defensive backs slamming their hands on the ground in frustration.

The latest Atlanta Falcons’ training camp highlight video dropped Tuesday on the team’s official Twitter account and showed Ridley getting open, making acrobatic catches and juking defenders until they look silly on his way to the end zone.

Ridley enters an important season in 2020. After back-to-back years of flashing big-play potential, he is a trendy pick to be a breakout star and wants to prove he’s one of the top receivers in the NFL like his teammate, Julio Jones.

"I should be elite this year," Ridley said earlier this month.

Some of his fellow Falcons believe he’s already there.

“I think the people who know, the people who have to play against Calvin or try to guard him in man-to-man coverage, know he is elite,” Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan said. “He’s exceptional. He’s really, really good.”

Last season, Ridley was on pace for a 1,000-yard receiving season but missed the Falcons’ final three games. He ended 2019 with 63 catches for 866 yards and seven touchdowns.

"I'm not going to lie, I'm real hungry to show people that I'm easily a 1,000-yard receiver — easily and even better," the third-year receiver said. "I think that's what it is for me. I'm always confident in myself, and I'm just really hungry and want to help the team win as much as I can."

It’s one thing to pester defensive backs on your own team during practice. But if Ridley can make a few opposing players slam their hands on the ground in frustration this season, Atlanta could have the most dangerous receiving corps in the league.

Other Ways To Follow Us

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter & Instagram!

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook