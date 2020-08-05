Calvin Ridley Is "Real Hungry" Heading Into 2020 Season

Calvin Ridley sounds like he’s ready to take his game to the next level.

Ridley spoke to reporters virtually Tuesday afternoon, and he let everyone know that he’s fully confident in being a 1,000-yard receiver this season.

RIDLEY HUNGRY TO PROVE HE'S AMONG ELITE WRS

“I’m not going to lie, I’m real hungry to show people I’m easily a 1,000-yard receiver,” Ridley said.

If that’s not confidence, I don’t know what is.

Ridley has had an amazing start to his career in his first two seasons.

In his rookie season he posted 821 yards and 10 touchdowns, and last season he had 866 yards and seven touchdowns.

Ridley’s speed and elusiveness are a big plus to his game and allows him to be an excellent route runner as well.

WHAT IT'S LIKE PREPARING AND PLAYING WITH JULIO JONES

It also doesn’t hurt that he has a leader in Julio Jones to play alongside, and he wasn’t shy to give him props.

“I just follow his steps,” Ridley said. “It’s easy, I want to be as good as him.”

With Jones garnering so much attention on the field, that leaves other receivers to make plays with the ball.

Ridley has taken those opportunities in his first two seasons and flourished as a no.2 receiver next to Jones.

HOW THIS OFFSEASON HAS BEEN DIFFERENT

COVID-19 has limited many players in the league to get their normal type of work in that they normally would in the offseason, but that didn’t stop Ridley.

“I really been working on pretty much everything, but really my legs. Trying to get my knees up, get a little faster.”

Ridley also bought a jug machine to put in his garage so he could work on his hands.

“I got it because there were no OTAs, and I was like I’m missing a ton of jugs right now.”

There was a video surfacing around social media of Ridley running routes and making defenders fall.

If he looks like anything like he did in the video, opposing teams will have to pay close attention to two receivers on the Falcons offense.

Coming into his third season, there should be nothing but improvement coming Ridley’s way.

If he ends up being that 1,000-yard receiver he claims to be, this Falcons team will be in good hands.

