Matt Ryan, Julio Jones Among Atlanta Falcons Players With Questionable Madden 21 Ratings

Julio Jones’s skills have declined since last season, Matt Ryan is not a top-five quarterback in the league, and Alex Mack is the third-best player on the Atlanta Falcons.

Or, at least, that’s according to the Madden 21 video game ratings released Monday.

Jones sits at 96 overall rating, two points lower than his Madden 20 mark and all-time high. Michael Thomas of the rival New Orleans Saints and DeAndre Hopkins of the Arizona Cardinals drew a 98 overall, tying them as the top receivers in the game. This comes three days after Jones was voted the best wideout in the NFL by peers, coaches and league executives.

Ryan grades out as an 87 overall, which places him as the seventh-best quarterback in the league and third-best in the NFC South. Drew Brees (93) and Tom Brady (90) both received better ratings. Ryan also ranks three digits lower than Grady Jarrett (90) and two behind Mack (89).

The Falcons’ premier offseason acquisitions, Todd Gurley and Dante Fowler, tallied an 86 and 81, respectively.

Madden 21 cover athlete and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is a 94.

The exclusive 99 club, which houses only players with the highest possible rating, includes Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey, Aaron Donald and Stephon Gilmore.

Luckily for some of these players, the game’s publisher, Electronic Arts, adjusts ratings based on players’ real-life performances throughout the season. These are simply the initial grades.

The game will be released on August 25.

