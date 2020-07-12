Julio Jones Ranked Best WR In NFL By Peers, Coaches, League Executives

ESPN continued their NFL player rankings series over the weekend, taking a look at wide receivers in this installment. Recently, we took a look at where Atlanta Falcons Matt Ryan and Todd Gurley ranked respectively on these lists in their position groups.

For those who missed that content (links provided above), this list was generated by ESPN through the polling of NFL players, coaches and executives. In total, 50 individuals from within the league took part in the voting.

Where did Julio Jones rank?

It should come as no surprise that Julio Jones came in as the No. 1 wide out in the league. He received more than half of the first place votes according to ESPN.

"Every time we're scouting receivers, that's the one we want," one veteran NFL quarterback said. "He has everything."

The entire list broke down as follows:

1. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons

2. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints

3. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals

4. Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns

5. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs

6. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

7. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers

8. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers

9. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

10. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys

Honorable mention: Stefon Diggs (Buffalo Bills), Adam Thielen (Minnesota Vikings), Kenny Golladay (Detroit Lions), A.J. Green (Cincinnati Bengals), Courtland Sutton (Denver Broncos)

Jones enters the 10th year of his NFL career first all-time in receiving yards per game (96.2). In 2019, Jones had 99 catches for 1394 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games.

Jones has made seven Pro Bowls in his nine seasons and currently ranks 25th in NFL History with 12,125 receiving yards.

