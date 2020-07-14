Falcon Report
Madden 21 Ratings Leaks: Top 10 Players For The Atlanta Falcons

Zach Hood

It's that time of the year, where NFL Twitter complains about Madden ratings. A Madden School member was able to obtain all 32 NFL rosters for the upcoming edition of the longtime NFL video game franchise, and shared some of the new ratings with the public.

Here are the top ten Atlanta Falcons players on Madden 21.

1. Julio Jones, WR, 96

2. Grady Jarrett, DT, 90

3. Alex Mack, C, 89

4. Matt Ryan, QB, 87

5. Todd Gurley, RB, 86

6. Deion Jones, LB, 86

7. Keanu Neal, S, 84

8. Calvin Ridley, WR, 83

9. Ricardo Allen, S, 81

10. Dante Fowler Jr., DE, 81

Ryan comes in as the No. 7 ranked quarterback on the initial ratings, while Jones appears to be the No. 3 wide receiver behind Michael Thomas and DeAndre Hopkins. Wonder what Falcons fans will think about that...

As the 2020 season unfolds ratings will be adjusted based on performance, but for now this is how the Falcons' top 10 players stack up on Madden 21. All rating will eventually be available here.

Madden 21 will be released on August 25th if you opt for the MVP Edition, and August 28th for the standard copy. The game will available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Microsoft Windows. 

