Atlanta Falcons Have 2 Stars in Madden 22 Ratings

EASports has unveiled all of its player ratings for the wildly popular Madden 22. Calvin Ridley and Grady Jarrett lead the Atlanta Falcons.

After Sunday's practice, the Atlanta Falcons released a video of running back Mike Davis getting predictions and reactions from various Falcons stars on their Madden 22 player ratings.

One of the best reactions came from Davis himself as he was bewildered by the fact that no Falcons guy received a 90 or higher rating on Madden 22.

Believe it.

Calvin Ridley and Grady Jarrett lead the Falcons with rating of 88 at wide receiver and defensive end, respectively.

Complete Atlanta Falcons Madden 22 Player Ratings

Jarrett was a defensive tackle in former head coach Dan Quinn's 4-3 scheme, but he's been seen lining up at end in new defensive coordinator Dean Pees 3-4 system.

Linebacker Deion Jones checks in with a rating of 86, while quarterback Matt Ryan has an 85.

After Ryan there is a decent drop off to left tackle Jake Matthews, rookie right end Kyle Pitts, running back Mike Davis, and kicker Younghoe Koo at 81.

Pitts hasn't played a down in the NFL and is tied for fifth on the Falcons with his Madden rating. That sounds high until one considers he's tied with the Patriots' Jonnu Smith as the 17th-ranked tight end in the NFL.

Anyone think Pitts would be the 17th tight end taken in a league wide draft? Didn't think so.

One player who could see his stock skyrocket this year is second-year linebacker Mykal Walker. Walker checks in at 68, lower than he finished last season.

Walker was named to the PFF All-Rookie team last season in large part because of his ability in coverage. He's carrying an extra 15-20 pounds this year and will get ample opportunity to be a three down linebacker.

Madden 22 will be released on August 17.