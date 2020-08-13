Falcon Report
NFL Might Allow “Pods” Of Fans Into Stadiums This Season

Chris Vinel

Pick your absolute best friends. A limited number of them might be the only people allowed to sit by you in NFL stadiums this fall.

Per Yahoo’s Charles Robinson, teams around the league are discussing plans to permit fan attendance in “pods” during the 2020 season. Robinson reports it is the in-person crowd idea with the most traction.

WHAT ARE PODS?

The pods would be made up by groups of people who agree to cluster together, and individual pods would be distanced from each other around the venue. Fans would be mandated to wear masks.

Teams working on pod protocols include the New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys. 

The Cowboys’ owner, Jerry Jones, talked about pods in a press conference Wednesday, saying they would include up to 15 people. He did not estimate the total number of potential spectators his team could allow.

WHAT IS ATLANTA DOING?

While there haven’t been any rumors of the Falcons using a pod system, Atlanta has tossed around multiple attendance concepts for the upcoming season.

Last month, the Falcons emailed season ticket holders and asked them to complete a survey by ranking the home games they’d most like to go to this fall. The organization wrote it wants to welcome fans into Mercedes-Benz Stadium but will follow state and local guidelines.

