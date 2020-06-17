Falcon Report
Alex Mack is Preparing For A "Different Season"

Christian Crittenden

As sports leagues around the world being to start back up, there is one major change there are no fans in attendance. While the world is still trying to navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL is starting to loosen its restrictions, but one thing remains to be seen, will the NFL have fans at its games?

The league and owners want it, but will it be safe to have fans at games and if so, how many will be allowed?

No Fans at games

Falcons center Alex Mack went on the Jim Rome show to talk about the possibility of playing games without fans this season.  Mack makes all of the plays at the line of scrimmage, but if there is no noise in the stadium he will have to make some adjustments. 

“It depends on what happens,” Mack said. "If they have a microphone right in front of us I’m going to have to change up my calls a lot because I don’t want the next defense we play to know what we’re doing all of the time. So trying to keep things a secret and keep things confusing for defenses will be a key.”

Mack is hoping that things will be normal and fans will be able to attend games, but he is prepared to play the season in what he calling “an empty cold stadium”.

Mr. Reliable

The six-time pro bowler has been anchoring the Falcons offensive line since 2016 when he came over from the Cleveland Browns. Mack has yet to miss a game in a Falcons uniform playing in 69 contests including playoffs during his four years with the team. The center has played over 4,200 snaps and has only committed 15 penalties in four years. Mack has played through several injuries, but he is always there for his teammates.

“I take a lot of pride in that,” Mack said. “I think its something that's important, especially for lineman. When you change that out it affects a lot of the communication and teamwork and that’s not easy to do. So the more you’re able to be out there for your teammates the more you can take care of your body. I think it's valuable.”

Injuries slowed him down last season, but Mack is in the final year of his five-year deal. The Falcons drafted Matt Hennessey in the third round to be his replacement, so this could be the last time that fans get to see No.51 suit up for the dirty birds. 

