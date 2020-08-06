Before taking a single question Thursday, Ricardo Allen started his media availability session with a statement.

He began by praising the Atlanta Falcons organization and its owner Arthur Blank for backing the ongoing social justice movement and their support of players. Then, he stressed the importance of voting.

WHAT HE SAID

“I wanted to start off and say I’m grateful to be a part of a team that has done everything they can to back us up with social justice and just helping us through all these tough times and stuff like that. Because even at the beginning of the social justice committee and stuff like that, when all the Colin Kaepernick things were going on, it was cool to see Mr. Blank separate himself and not follow the rest of the pack of the rest of the teams. Just for him to get out in front, and everything we’ve needed, everything we’ve said as players, I can 100% tell you that our team has backed us and tried their hardest to get the answers or find a way for us to get the answers.

“And this year, we could use a lot of your help by putting out information to maybe the youth to let them know that, this year, there will be a big need for people to volunteer at the polls. And I know with all the (coronavirus) stuff that is going on, it’s going to be a lot of elderly people who are probably afraid to go to the polls and help this year, but those are the ones who typically did it. I know that, for sure, would help a lot with what is going on, and if we really want to get people out and voting, I think just us educating them and getting them hands-on — even just a hands-on education this year to see what the polls are about and see how important the polls really are. I think within a couple weeks, with the economic crisis that is going on also, they can make $300-400 to even take it to their house. So I think it’s a two-headed monster. It can help the family out economically, and it can also educate the kids on how important voting actually is.

“So I wanted to start off by saying that because I do feel that the Falcons have done everything to back us and help us with the stuff that is going on right now.”

WHAT HE DID

In June, Allen attended a peaceful protest in Atlanta following the death of George Floyd. He marched with multiple Falcons alongside head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff.

Allen, 28, has been with Atlanta since the team selected him in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft. The strong safety started all 16 games last season, racking up 85 tackles and two interceptions.

Other Ways To Follow Us

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter & Instagram!

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook