Falcon Report
Top Stories
Draft
Films
News

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn attends "Buckhead4BlackLives" march Sunday afternoon

Zach Hood

Protests around the nation in the name of Black Lives Matter, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery continued this weekend. Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn attended a local protest to support the cause Sunday afternoon. 

Quinn, along with Falcons safety Ricardo Allen marched in the "Buckhead4BlackLives" march according to D. Orlando Ledbetter of the AJC. Linebacker LaRoy Reynolds and some assistant coaches also attended according to Ledbetter.

The protestors marched up West Paces Ferry Road to the Governor's mansion.

Athletes and coaches around the sports world have been seen at the protests around the nation sparked by the police brutality used in the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25. 

Friday in Jacksonville, several players and coaches staged their own march from TIAA Bank Field to a police station. 

Members of the Denver Broncos also participated in a Denver march on Saturday.

The NFL community continues to take steps towards supporting the black community and Black Lives Matter, but the damage done by how Colin Kaepernick's peaceful protest was received and handled by the league and commissioner Roger Goodell. Goodell issued a statement on Black Lives Matter Friday, but Kaepernick's name not being included in the apology left it feeling empty to many.  

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Roger Goodell possesses only one path back from botching anthem protests

How can real change actually come to the NFL?

Dave Holcomb

by

JeffWeico

Atlanta Falcons' reaction to George Floyd protests

The Death of George Floyd has America in a uproar but what are the Atlanta Falcons saying

William B. Carver

by

Jbird404

Dante Fowler set for momentous breakout in 2020

Which new addition will have the biggest impact in 2020?

Jeremy Johnson

If Arthur Blank genuinely supports the fight of the oppressed, then he should sign Colin Kaepernick.

Rashad Milligan

by

Mozak77 $

Three breakout player candidates for the 2020 Atlanta Falcons

Chris Lindstrom, Hayden Hurst and Marlon Davidson have the chance to burst onto the scene for the Falcons in 2020.

Brady Pfister

Blitz Zone: Did the Atlanta Falcons have a winning offseason?

Chris Vinel and Brady Pfister give their opinions on whether the Atlanta Falcons got a passing grade during this offseason.

Christopher Smitherman II

Report: Matt Ryan to donate $500K as part of a $2 million GoFundMe campaign towards advancing black lives in the Atlanta community

Atlanta's quarterback is making a difference.

Zach Hood

Dan Quinn to return to Falcons headquarters on Friday

How quickly will the players be able to return too?

Dave Holcomb

Julio Jones is the standard

DeAndre Hopkins claims that he's the best wide receiver in the league, but he forgot about Julio Jones.

Malik Brown

by

Broly Mega

How do the Falcons compare to the AFC West?

The Atlanta Falcons will square off against the Kansas City Chefs, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers this fall in matchups against AFC West foe.

Christian Crittenden