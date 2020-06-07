Protests around the nation in the name of Black Lives Matter, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery continued this weekend. Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn attended a local protest to support the cause Sunday afternoon.

Quinn, along with Falcons safety Ricardo Allen marched in the "Buckhead4BlackLives" march according to D. Orlando Ledbetter of the AJC. Linebacker LaRoy Reynolds and some assistant coaches also attended according to Ledbetter.

The protestors marched up West Paces Ferry Road to the Governor's mansion.

Athletes and coaches around the sports world have been seen at the protests around the nation sparked by the police brutality used in the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.

Friday in Jacksonville, several players and coaches staged their own march from TIAA Bank Field to a police station.

Members of the Denver Broncos also participated in a Denver march on Saturday.

The NFL community continues to take steps towards supporting the black community and Black Lives Matter, but the damage done by how Colin Kaepernick's peaceful protest was received and handled by the league and commissioner Roger Goodell. Goodell issued a statement on Black Lives Matter Friday, but Kaepernick's name not being included in the apology left it feeling empty to many.