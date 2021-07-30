Falcons Training Camp: Daily Highlights - Ridley, Pitts and More

The Atlanta Falcons finished Day 2 of AT&T Training Camp. Here's a look at highlights from today's practice.

To a man, the Atlanta Falcons have talked about the increase in tempo of this training camp, which launched this week under new head coach Arthur Smith. Part of tempo is often about offense, with the offense being able to dictate that.

You get a sense of exactly that when you dig in for a glimpse of the action.

Here's a look at the Falcons training camp highlights from the team's work over the course of Day 2:

The highlights feature:

- Matt Ryan to Calvin Ridley

- Quarterback A.J. McCarron to receiver Chris Rowland

- Ryan to Christian Blake

- Younghoe Koo kicking

- An out route from Olamide Zaccheaus

- A speed out from Kyle Pitts

And much more ...

Fans, by the way, get their first chance to see the Falcons in person on Saturday. Atlanta is having its first open practice in nearly two years.

Fans are being asked to register for free access via TicketMaster.

July 31 marks the first day of training camp for the Falcons, and the dates open for fans include July 31, August 1, 3, 4, 5 and 7. What will you see?

Surely more highlights from Ridley and from Pitts. The former is of course ready to take over for Julio Jones as the team's No. 1 wide receiver with Jones having been traded to the Tennessee Titans. And Pitts, the first-round rookie from Florida, might just compete with Ridley for the honors of being QB Matt Ryan's top target, even though Pitts lines up as a tight end ... and an unusually gifted one, as we anticipate days and years of highlight film to demonstrate.