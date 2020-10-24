Atlanta's Falcon Report News Update! October 24th, 2020

Can the Atlanta Falcons save their season? Can the Falcons save their franchise? Check out all the Atlanta Falcons news since Wednesday October 21st, 2020

Here is all the content that was posted on the Falcon Report from October 21st to now! Make sure to give us a follow in the upper right hand corner if you haven't. You can sign up for FREE! No cost, no hassle! When you do, you will be added to our email list and will be notified each time we have a new article on the site.

The Falcon Report is dedicated to bringing you the most up-to-date and relevant information pertaining to the Atlanta Falcons.

October 21st-October 23rd

Grading The Falcons: Week 6 vs. Minnesota Vikings

Postponing Thursday Night Football Would Give Panthers Distinct Advantage Over Falcons in Week 8

Falcons Looking to Exploit Detroit Lions pass defense

Dad and Demi: Falcons Won A Game But Can They Keep It Going

Here are the other ways to follow the Falcon Report. Check them out! You can also sign up for our weekly Atlanta Falcons fan show which happens every Tuesday at 7 PM EST. Click here to sign up!

Other Ways To Follow Us

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter & Instagram!

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook