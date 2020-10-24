SI.com
Falcon Report
Atlanta's Falcon Report News Update! October 24th, 2020

Christopher Smitherman II

Can the Atlanta Falcons save their season? Can the Falcons save their franchise? Check out all the Atlanta Falcons news since Wednesday October 21st, 2020

October 21st-October 23rd

Grading The Falcons: Week 6 vs. Minnesota Vikings

Postponing Thursday Night Football Would Give Panthers Distinct Advantage Over Falcons in Week 8

Falcons Looking to Exploit Detroit Lions pass defense

Dad and Demi: Falcons Won A Game But Can They Keep It Going

