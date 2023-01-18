Falcons Rookies Make the Grade in First NFL Season

The Atlanta Falcons found a lot of success from its rookies. Where does their rookie class rank in production compared to everyone else?

The second draft class for the Atlanta Falcons under general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith may be one of the most productive draft classes the franchise has had in some time.

The 2022 rookie class certainly ranked among the league's best; according to ESPN, the Falcons' draft class ranked 13th in production.

"Fifth-round pick Tyler Allgeier was arguably the most valuable running back from the entire 2022 rookie class," ESPN said. Allgeier was certainly the most productive first-year player for the Falcons, rushing for 1,035 yards and three touchdowns on 210 carries. Allgeier made history, setting the Falcons' record for rushing yards in a single season.

"First-round wide receiver Drake London played in all 17 games and finished the year with 72 catches for 866 yards and four touchdowns," ESPN later added. "The former USC Trojan showed promise of becoming the No. 1 option out wide, especially in his time playing with fellow rookie Desmond Ridder under center."

As for the defense, ESPN said, "the Falcons got 2.5 sacks and 31 pressures from edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie, while undrafted defensive tackle Timmy Horne started five of the final six games of the season."

The Falcons found plenty of success from its rookies, which gives hope for a bright future under the pairing of Fontenot and Smith.

Get your HOTlanta Falcons game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Harrison Reno on Twitter.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.

Want even more Atlanta Falcons news? Check out the SI.com team page here