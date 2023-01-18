Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier Snubbed from Rookie of Year Finalists?

After a stellar season, Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier was left off the list of NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year finalists - but was this the right call?

Atlanta Falcons fifth-round pick Tyler Allgeier had one of the most productive rookie seasons by a running back in franchise history ... and won't even get the chance to bring home any hardware for it.

The NFL officially announced the three candidates for Offensive Rookie of the Year, and Allgeier wasn't among them. Instead, the award will go to one of Seattle Seahawks running back Ken Walker III, New York Jets receiver Garrett Wilson and New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave.

Allgeier, who went from healthy scratch in Week 1 to the franchise's all-time leader in single season rushing yards by a rookie, was the top running back on the league's third-best rushing attack.

The former BYU Cougar finished the year with 210 carries for 1,035 yards and three touchdowns while adding 16 receptions for 139 yards and a score through the air. He became just the fourth rookie in Falcons history to surpass 1,000 scrimmage yards, which he did in just 15 games, ultimately ending with 1,174 total yards of offense.

It's important to note that the three finalists each had terrific years in their own right.

Walker III was the league's leading rookie rusher, edging Allgeier with 1,050 yards on the ground - but with 18 more carries. He did, however, have nine touchdowns, over double the amount Allgeier had total.

Olave and Wilson both eclipsed the 1,000 receiving yard mark, with the former hauling in 72 passes for 1,042 yards and four touchdowns and the latter finishing with 83 receptions for 1,103 yards and four scores. Wilson is considered to be the overwhelming favorite for the award.

But not to be lost in the mix is Allgeier's tremendous rise, as he became a true three-down back who exceled in pass protection, wore defenses down throughout games, rarely had negative plays and didn't have a single fumble.

Ultimately, it's difficult to knock any of the three candidates ... but Allgeier's rookie season isn't any less impressive with the award now out of the picture.

The Falcons appear to have nailed their fifth-round selection, and Allgeier only continues to prove this belief right - rookie of the year or not.

