Atlanta Falcons Draft Local Talent, Continue Stockpiling Defensive Help
After surprising many by selecting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8 overall, the Atlanta Falcons have now drafted four consecutive defenders.
Atlanta used the No. 143 overall pick on Notre Dame linebacker JD Bertrand, a native of Alpharetta, Georgia, who attended Blessed Trinity High School in Roswell.
Bertrand spent the first two years of his collegiate career as a reserve, redshirting after playing four games as a true freshman in 2019 before playing 10 games and making seven tackles in 2020.
The 6-1, 235-pound Bertrand broke through in 2021, posting a team-high 101 tackles while starting all 13 games and making seven tackles for loss.
Bertrand led the Fighting Irish in tackles once more the year after, recording 82 stops and 8.5 tackles for loss.
During his final season in South Bend, Bertrand again was the team’s most productive tackler with 76. He added 7.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.
Bertrand, who turns 24 years old on May 5, has an impressive off-field resume. He was a member of the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team in 2022 and, this past season, became a finalist for the Wuerffel Trophy (community service) and William V. Campbell Trophy (known as the ‘Academic Heisman’).
Bertrand sustained a foot injury at the Reese’s Senior Bowl and was unable to participate in any spring testing apart from the bench press, in which he performed 20 reps.
In Atlanta, Bertrand joins a draft class featuring first-round quarterback Michael Penix Jr., second-round defensive lineman Ruke Orhorhoro and third-round defensive end Bralen Trice and fourth-round defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus.