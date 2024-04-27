Atlanta Falcons Address Pass Rush in Third Round
The Atlanta Falcons waited until No. 74 overall to address their edge rushing question mark, but nevertheless added a piece to the puzzle.
Atlanta opted for Washington standout Bralen Trice, who earned back-to-back All-PAC-12 first team nods in his final two seasons and was a third-team All-American in 2023.
So, why Trice?
“Versatile player, tough, instinctive, he can play the run, he can rush the passer,” general manager Terry Fontenot said. “Powerful, heavy-handed on the edge, and again, excellent motor, non-stop motor.
“Love the way he plays the game and the way he approaches the game.”
The 23-year-old Trice finished last season with 11.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks to go along with 53 quarterback hurries.
But the Phoenix native believes there’s more to his game than many give him credit for, suggesting he dropped into coverage on 30% of his snaps for the Huskies. Of his 925 snaps, he was officially credited with 52 snaps in coverage, or 5.6%.
“People see me as a pass rusher and in terms of power moves, and yeah, that’s my ability,” Trice said. “But I still was dropping in coverage, I knew everything like the back of my hand, I could go cover a running back or receiver.
“I’m looking forward to being able to do that and rush the passer in the league.”
Trice is ahead of the curve in terms of understanding Atlanta’s defensive scheme, as he was recruited to Washington by Jimmy Lake, now the Falcons’ defensive coordinator.
Lake was Trice’s co-defensive coordinator in 2019 and head coach from 2020-21. In the draft’s lead-up, Lake recommended Trice to the Falcons’ decision makers.
But Atlanta’s interest in Trice extends far beyond Lake.
Head coach Raheem Morris noted the process begins with area scout Joel Collier, who’s in charge of providing the initial evaluation and background information.
The Falcons also consulted with outside linebackers coach Jacquies Smith, who will oversee Trice’s development in Atlanta and was touted by Morris for his evaluation skills.
So, while Atlanta asked Lake about the players he coached at Washington, Trice is a far different player now than he was when Lake was fired in November 2021.
“The power, the strength he played with this year – usually you have to do the last body of work, and that last body of work, Jimmy Lake was not there,” Morris said. “But you get a chance to see it last year and how it's improved and listen to your scouts and coaches, along with our own evaluation.
“And we were fired up to get that player as well.”
Trice, reflecting on his time with Lake, said he’s grateful for the lessons learned and is excited to see a familiar face leading the defense this fall.
“I’m excited because Coach Lake has that dog mentality,” Trice said. “He knows when to flip the switch, get after it, and he can get you in that mindset, that zone, at any moment. Coach Lake’s an amazing coach and I’m just so excited to get to play for him.”
Trice spent draft night surrounded by his fiancee, mom, grandparents and siblings, each telling him how proud they are of his accomplishment of a lifelong dream.
But Trice’s phone call wasn’t necessarily a storybook.
Fontenot couldn’t reach him at first, with Trice saying he thinks Atlanta had the wrong number. Eventually, the two sides connected, but Trice initially heard static.
None of it stained the evening for one of college football’s most productive pass rushers.
“I’m just ecstatic to be there in Atlanta and put on for the city and support the community and be out there and give everything I’ve got,” Trice said. “I’m speechless.”
Trice considers himself to be an elite pass rusher, but he believes he separates himself with his mentality and energy.
In the film room, Trice watches Las Vegas Raiders star edge defender Maxx Crosby to pick up tips on his effort and motor. Trice anticipates fans noticing his passion on the field and sideline and throughout the fall.
This, Trice said, separates him.
“I’m going to go out there and give you 120% and keep running my hardest every single pass rush I have and get after it every single time,” Trice said.
Atlanta entered the draft’s second day in need of defense and started its aggressive pursuit early, trading up from No. 43 to No. 35 overall for Clemson defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro.
Still, the Falcons’ need for help off the edge was unfilled at the start of the third round.
The Falcons believe Trice can be a part of the solution. He does too – and plans on rewarding the faith Fontenot, Morris and the rest of Atlanta’s decision makers showed in him Friday night.
“You won’t be regretting this pick at all, Atlanta,” Trice said. “Just know I’m showing up and doing everything for you guys and my family. You’re going to get everything out of me.”