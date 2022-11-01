The 4-4 Atlanta Falcons are officially in sole possession of first place in the NFC South following their victory over the Carolina Panthers.

Quarterback Marcus Mariota threw a season-high in passing yards - including a seven straight completions at one point.

But was the victory over the Panthers third string quarterback P.J Walker enough to climb in the rankings?

Not quite, as Atlanta fell one spot from the week prior down to the No. 20 spot.

"The FIRST PLACE Atlanta Falcons are weird and wonderful and, yes, quite fortunate," Sports Illustrated wrote. "Arthur Smith is a practical mind, and is, as he’s said, not concerned about the success of your fantasy football team. But one has to wonder if he is going to stick with the ground and pound, with both of his running backs seeing some of the highest percentages of eight-man boxes in the NFL.

First place in the division is beyond exceeding expectations for Atlanta, who was expected to finish not only the bottom of the NFC South, but also the entire league.

"Craziest game I've ever been a part of in my life," cornerback Isaiah Oliver said. "It was a rollercoaster. We felt like we messed up, up until the very last second of the game. Guys were down, we felt like we were out of it, but that just goes to show that in the NFL, you never know."

The Falcons face the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday at 1 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

