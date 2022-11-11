Falcons Offense Looks Dark and Gloomy in Loss vs. Panthers

The Atlanta Falcons are frustrated after falling to the Carolina Panthers 25-15 Thursday night at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

The Falcons struggled to get any momentum on offense throughout the night, scoring just three points in the first half. The Panthers had slightly more success running the football and put pressure on the Falcons by taking a two-score lead into the locker room.

In the second half, the Falcons didn't make the right adjustments and the offensive line was exposed. The Panthers' pass rush sacked Marcus Mariota five times, including a pair of sacks each for linebacker Frankie Luvu and defensive end Marquis Haynes.

The Falcons continued to trail by multiple scores late in the fourth quarter but saw a glimmer of hope when Atlanta wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge caught his first career touchdown pass. The Falcons forced a three-and-out to get the ball back, but Mariota and the offense struggled to get anything going on the final offensive possession of the night.

With the loss, the Falcons are 4-6, which could keep them in a tie for first place should the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lose on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks in Munich.

The Falcons are back in action a week from Sunday at home against the Chicago Bears, where they hope to snap a two-game losing streak.

