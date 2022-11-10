Falcons BREAKING: OT Jake Matthews Questionable vs. Panthers as First Child Arrives

The Atlanta Falcons are set to engage in a wet, physical slugfest with the Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football inside Bank of America Stadium - but may be doing so without one of its top offensive linemen.

Left tackle Jake Matthews, who's started all nine games this season and missed just one contest (Week 2 of his rookie year) over his entire career, flew back to Atlanta from Charlotte on Thursday morning as his wife, Meggi, is in labor with the couple's first child, Beckett, per NFL Network.

"The Falcons plan is to have him be there for the birth and ideally come back in time to play for tonight's game," NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported.

Wolfe added that he spoke with Falcons coach Arthur Smith, who shared that the baby hadn't yet arrived as of seven hours before kickoff. The initial expected arrival date was Sunday - but things can obviously change in a hurry, as they did Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

If Matthews is unable to play, the Falcons will likely start either veteran Germain Ifedi or Chuma Edoga in his place at left tackle. Both new acquisitions, whoever gets the nod will be taking their first offensive snaps as a Falcon.

They'll be doing so alongside a third string left guard, Colby Gossett, who will be making his second start of the season. Gossett will be replacing Elijah Wilkinson and Matt Hennessy, both of whom are on injured reserve with knee injuries.

While Thursday night's game is an important one for the Falcons' NFC South title hopes, it doesn't come close to matching up with the birth of a child. Ideally, Matthews is able to make it back to Charlotte and get a win, but no matter what, the day will go down as crazy and special even if he doesn't play a snap.

Atlanta and Carolina are set to kick off at 8:15 p.m. on Amazon Prime.

