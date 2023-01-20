Falcons First Offseason To-Do Item? Figure Out QB Situation

What will the Atlanta Falcons do at quarterback is one of the biggest unknowns of the offseason.

The Atlanta Falcons offseason is only getting started, and it is a big one at that.

Heading into the third year of general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith's tenures, they will be looking to build a roster that can contend for the NFC South title.

According to the Over the Cap, the Falcons will have $51.7 million in cap space to spend this offseason, which could rise by cutting quarterback Marcus Mariota.

Letting go of their former starter would give the Falcons another $12 million to spend, as Bleacher Report stated.

Atlanta benched veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota after an up-and-down 13 games with him at the helm of the Falcons' offense. With playoffs all but out of the picture then, Smith and co. turned to rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder to finish out the final four games.

With Ridder under center, the Falcons went 2-2, both losses in his first two games, while they closed out the season with two-straight wins.

"Before the Atlanta Falcons make any significant moves this offseason, they need to decide whether they're committed to 2022 third-round pick Desmond Ridder as their quarterback of the future," Bleacher Report said. "Maybe the Falcons attempt to bring in Lamar Jackson or Derek Carr, sign a marquee free agent such as Jimmy Garoppolo or trade up in the draft."

The chances of landing Jackson seem to be fading after Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh stated with "200-percent" confidence that Jackson would sign an extension to keep him in Baltimore.

But Carr and Garoppolo could be available.

Carr, 31, is set to leave Las Vegas after signing a three-year extension with the Raiders last April. But a no-trade clause and his $121 million contract may make a deal tough to be had.

As for Garoppolo, a broken foot ended his potentially last season in San Francisco. Also, 31 years old could be acquired via free agency, and judging by his success with the 49ers, he could present an attractive option for the Falcons.

The team has other needs on the defensive line and secondary depth, but quarterback is truly just the beginning of needs for the Falcons.

