Amidst trade rumors surrounding quarterback Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta and coach John Harbaugh offered an update ... and it doesn't seem to help the Atlanta Falcons' trade odds.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is perhaps the biggest name being floated as a potential trade candidate this offseason ... and the Atlanta Falcons are considered to be one of the favorites for his services if he's moved.

But that's a big if - and Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta and John Harbaugh seem entirely disinterested in trading the former MVP. Per Harbaugh, Baltimore has built its offense around Jackson, and he'll have input in the team's next offensive coordinator after the firing of Greg Roman.

Most of all, Harbaugh is fully confident that Jackson will be back next year.

"200 percent," Harbaugh said. "There's no question about it. Lamar Jackson is our quarterback."

DeCosta added that trading Jackson is "not something we're going to talk about at this point," instead giving his full attention to working on a contract extension - to which Harbaugh said he has "every faith" will get done.

However, this is merely the Ravens' side. Jackson's feelings towards the matter remain unclear, though Baltimore's decision makers believe he wants to stay.

Said DeCosta: "I truly believe Lamar wants to finish his career in Baltimore."

Added Harbaugh: "Eric wants him here. I want him here. (Ravens owner) Steve (Bisciotti) wants him here, and Lamar wants to be here. So, it's going to work out."

Thus, it's safe to say that the Ravens are confident Jackson will lead their offense next season ... even if insiders feel differently amidst questions surrounding his recovery from a lingering knee injury.

Ultimately, only time will tell - but neither Harbaugh mor DeCosta seemed concerned regarding Jackson's long-term status.

